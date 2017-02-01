Signing day for Merced’s Gilliam and Saechao

Ulonzo Gilliam was surrounded by family on Wednesday morning in the Merced High gymnasium.
The Merced High senior had his parents Shelly and Ulonzo Sr. sitting by his side and his younger brother Elijah two seats down. His grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins were all scattered in the crowd. Even his sister Symone, who is a freshman at Cal-Berkely, was watching on FaceTime through a phone.
“I want to say thank you to my family,” Gilliam said. “My mom, my dad, my grandma, everyone who supported me. I know it’s been an emotional ride. It’s been hard. I’m excited because we’re here now.”
Here is UC Davis.
Gilliam signed his national letter of intent to accept a football scholarship during a ceremony before school. Fellow senior Anisa Saechao also signed her letter of intent to accept a soccer scholarship to Stanislaus State.
Gilliam was quick to point out that he wouldn’t have been able to achieve this goal without the support from his family, friends, coaches and teammates.
“This means everything to me,” Gilliam said. “This is what I’ve worked for my whole life – this moment. It’s a dream come true. I’ve always wanted to sign with a school. Me and my family are so proud of this moment.”
Gilliam is part of UC Davis’ new head coach Dan Hawkins’ first recruiting class since taking over the program. One of the first things Hawkins did was bring former Merced High coach Mark Speckman to his coaching staff.
Speckman’s ties to Merced were instrumental in bringing Gilliam to Davis.
“I feel it played a big role,” said Gilliam, who has a 3.7 GPA and plans to major in pre-med. “They were already recruiting me before he got there, but I think Mark Speckman set the edge with their recruitment of me. He knows a lot more about me, being from Merced.”
Gilliam was a three-year varsity player for the Bears. He rushed for 2,972 yards and scored 40 total touchdowns during his high school career. This past season Gilliam was named the Sun-Star Player of the Year after rushing for 1,597 yards and scoring 25 touchdowns to help lead Merced to the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III semifinals before losing to the eventual state champion Oakdale 35-21.
Gilliam played on both sides of the ball at Merced and he says UC Davis recruited him as a running back with the intent of him helping out on special teams as well. Gilliam returned two punts for touchdowns this fall for the Bears.
“This is only the beginning,” said Merced coach Rob Scheidt. “I’ve told the family that and other student athletes. This is one goal, signing the national letter of intent, but it’s just a doorway. For Ulonzo this is not the final step. This is a chance to move on.
“The hardest part is saying goodbye, but I know he’ll be prepared for the next step in his life because he has a great support staff.”
Saechao also thanked her family, most importantly her father for helping her reach her goal of playing collegiate soccer.
“Ever since I was little this has been the goal,” Saechao said. “I’ve worked hard for it and my dad has been my number one supporter. Soccer has always been a constant part of my life. Even though I’ve gone through some hardships with the injuries, soccer has always been a part of my life.”
Saechao is currently sidelined from the Bears with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee. She tore her acl in her right knee her sophomore season.
Still, Stanislaus State coach Garbriel Bolton stuck with his commitment and offered Saechao a scholarship.
That’s why Wednesday was an emotional day for Saechao to make her college choice official.
“It means a lot,” said Saechao, who has a 3.5 GPA and plans to go into nursing. “I’ve gone through a lot the last four years and I’m blessed to get this opportunity. I got the offer from Stanislaus just after I tore my acl the first time. They still believed in me and stuck with me.”
Saechao says she plans to have surgery on her injured knee next month and plans to be better than ever when she returns.
“The second injury has made me even more passionate,” she said. “I feel with the rehab program I’m going to use, I’m going to come back even stronger.”
