Llamas’ big night lifts Golden Valley past El Capitan

Silvestre Llamas did his best Splash Brothers impersonation and the Golden Valley boys basketball team went to work on the glass as the Cougars outlasted El Capitan 73-63 on Wednesday night at Cougar Arena.
Llamas drained seven 3-pointers for all 21 of his points and Cyrus Allen controlled the paint with 14 points and 11 rebounds to spearhead the Golden Valley attack.
“Man, my job was easy,” Llamas said. “My teammates set me up with great passes. All I had to do was shoot.”
Llamas did much of his work spotting up in transition. He hit three big 3-pointers early in the third quarter as the Golden Valley offense started clicking. The Cougars (11-12 overall, 6-3 Central California Conference) scored 43 points in the second half.
“I love that kid,” said Golden Valley coach Keith Hunter, whose team has strung together three consecutive wins for the first time this season and is 5-0 at home in CCC play. “If he was a stock on the stock market I would invest in him. Nobody works harder than Silvestre. He puts in the time and he’s earned that success. I’m happy for him.”
The loss is a big blow to El Capitan’s title hopes. The Gauchos (14-9, 7-2) came into the contest trailing Merced in the conference standings with a showdown looming against the Bears on Friday.
El Capitan will now go into the game trailing Merced by two games in the loss column after the Bears defeated Pitman 61-35.
Gauchos coach Adrian Hurtado wasn’t a big fan of the presale of tickets for Friday’s game before his team played on Wednesday, but said his team didn’t look past Golden Valley. Not after a narrow 81-78 victory in the first matchup.
“I hated the presale tickets,” Hurtado said. “Golden Valley is just as any team in the CCC. There was no looking ahead. We had the same scouting report for them. I just think the presale tickets puts added pressure on you.”
Hurtado felt the Gauchos lost the game on the boards. Too many times he watched Golden Valley pick up second and third shots by outrebounding his guys. Meanwhile, his team was limited to one shot on the other end.
“I can live with the 3-pointers in transition,” Hurtado said. “The biggest thing I’m disappointed with was our rebounding. They got so many scoring chances because we couldn’t rebound. Like I said, I can live with the 3-pointers, but the rebounding is what will make me lose sleep tonight.”
The game was basically all even through three quarters with Golden Valley taking a 52-51 lead into the fourth quarter.
James Sellers (16 points) then started off the fourth with a 3-pointer to give the Gauchos a 54-52 lead.
Golden Valley then went on a 17-6 run to take control of the game. Four different Cougar players scored baskets to start the run as Devon Martinez scored to give GV a 60-54 lead with 5:18 left on the clock.
Etrell Bowers (10 points) and Martinez (eight points) each scored six points during the fourth quarter as Golden Valley eliminated its turnovers in the second half.
“We’re not bad when we take care of the ball and we rebound,” Hunter said. “We did those two things tonight.”
Llamas made his seventh 3-pointer of the game with 3:32 left to give GV a 67-58 lead and the Cougars were able to close the victory out from there.
Mark Sellers led El Capitan with 20 points and Marcus McCutchen added 11 points off the bench for the Gauchos.
“This game was fun,” Hunter said. “This is what fun is. That’s why we play these games. If you can’t enjoy a game like tonight you shouldn’t be playing.”
