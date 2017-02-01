Atwater boys get crucial win on ugly night with Turlock

Jason Bosh didn’t mince words.
The Atwater boys basketball coach called Wednesday evening’s Central California Conference tilt with Turlock “ugly,” from start to finish.
First there was the two squads combining to shoot 10-for-47 from the floor in the opening half. Then the word took on a whole new meaning with a fourth-quarter scuffle. Fortunately, the Falcons coach doesn’t need to worry about style points. With the Falcons sitting two full games behind Golden Valley for the league’s third and final playoff spot with three games to play, all Boesch was concerned with was 57-45 final score.
“That first quarter was brutal and it didn’t get much prettier after that,” Boesch said. “To play an ugly half and still go into the break up 11 was pretty encouraging. I don’t know that we ever really found a rhythm, but the guys still found a way to get it done.
“We’re basically in a win-or-go-home scenario. It doesn’t matter what they look like. We just need to keep getting Ws.”
The Falcons (12-11, 4-5 CCC) had a dreadful start at the Nest, missing their first 12 shots. Atwater compounded the issue by not taking care of the ball, turning it over seven times in the opening quarter. A pair of Fernando Jeronimo free throws proved the only points.
The only good news was Turlock fared only slightly better. The Bulldogs (6-16, 2-6 CCC) managed three baskets to hold a 7-2 lead at the end of one.
Atwater’s shooting only slightly improved in the second quarter with Saul Avitia finishing a layup for its first basket with 5:06 left in the half. The Falcons compensated by getting to the line. Reggie Ricks (game-high 34 points) led the way, sinking 10-of-11 free throw attempts in a 15-point second quarter. Atwater outscored Turlock 22-6 to take a 24-13 lead into the break.
“It was definitely a rough start,” said Avitia, who finished with 12 points. “We usually go how Reggie goes, but he wasn’t feeling it to start the game. Some of the rest of us had to step up until he got going.
“We know how Turlock plays. The goal coming in was to attack the basket every time we got a chance. We were able to draw fouls and make our free throws.”
Atwater never relinquished the lead the rest of the way, but things got interesting with 5:02 to play in the game and the Falcons up 44-30.
The momentum swung the Bulldogs’ way in a crazy sequence sparked by as a pair of big bodies hitting the court. The Falcons’ JJ Ramirez and Turlock’s Mustafa Johnson became tangled up while the pair dove for a loose ball. The Bulldogs’ Everett Johnson then flung himself on top of the pair, landing hard on Ramirez.
With Turlock’s two biggest bodies on top of him, Ramirez started throwing punches from the bottom of the pile. Things escalated quickly from there as a member of the Atwater crowd came onto the court to get Everett Johnson off of Ramirez. An incensed Turlock assistant confronted the fan for touching a player and drove him back into the stands. Cooler heads prevailed before a brawl could break out.
After a lengthy conference between coaches, administrators and officials, Atwater received two technical fouls with Ramirez being ejected and Turlock shot four free throws. Arik Baines (team-high 13 points) made three of them and Cameron Sherwood drilled a 3 on the ensuing possession. Dallin Tillby made a layup on the Bulldogs’ next possession and the lead was suddenly down to 46-41 with 3:19 to play.
It was as close as they would get. Atwater recomposed and sank 11-of-15 free throw attempts in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.
“All season long whenever this team has faced a little adversity, they’ve shown the ability to respond to it,” Boesch said. “We haven’t always gotten wins in those games, but the guys have always responded and never stop fighting.”
Merced 61, Pitman 34 in Turlock – Jared Pazin scored 22 points as the Bears (18-5, 8-0 CCC) cushioned their lead atop the conference with a victory. Davion Jackson added 11 points and Jeremy Redwine scored 10 for Merced, which has won 12 of its last 13 games.
Sean Lynch: 209-385-2476, @MSSsports
Comments