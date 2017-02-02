Merced-area high school sports schedule for Friday, February 3

Girls soccer
3:30 p.m. – Buhach Colony at Pitman, Merced at El Capitan, Delta at Big Valley Christian
5:30 p.m. – Turlock at Golden Valley
Boys soccer
3:30 p.m. – Gregori at Davis, Pitman at Buhach Colony, Merced at El Capitan
5:30 p.m. – Golden Valley at Turlock
6 p.m. – Denair at Delhi, Mariposa at Gustine
Boys basketball
7:15 p.m. – Pitman at Buhach Colony, Golden Valley at Turlock, El Capitan at Merced
7:30 p.m. – Mountain House at Hilmar, Patterson at Los Banos, Ceres at Livingston, Pacheco at Central Valley, Delhi at Denair, Mariposa at Gustine
