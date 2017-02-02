High School Sports

February 2, 2017 4:18 PM

Merced-area high school sports schedule for Friday, February 3

Girls soccer

3:30 p.m. – Buhach Colony at Pitman, Merced at El Capitan, Delta at Big Valley Christian

5:30 p.m. – Turlock at Golden Valley

Boys soccer

3:30 p.m. – Gregori at Davis, Pitman at Buhach Colony, Merced at El Capitan

5:30 p.m. – Golden Valley at Turlock

6 p.m. – Denair at Delhi, Mariposa at Gustine

Boys basketball

7:15 p.m. – Pitman at Buhach Colony, Golden Valley at Turlock, El Capitan at Merced

7:30 p.m. – Mountain House at Hilmar, Patterson at Los Banos, Ceres at Livingston, Pacheco at Central Valley, Delhi at Denair, Mariposa at Gustine

High School Sports

