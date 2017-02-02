Merced-area sports results for Wednesday, February 1

Basketball
High School Boys
Golden Valley 73, El Capitan 63
El Capitan (14-9, 7-2 CCC) – Angel Serena 2, Trevor Thomas 5, Mark Sellers 20, Marcus McCutchen 11, James Sellers 16, Steven Vang 5, Jeremiah Duda 4. Totals: 23 11-16 63.
Golden Valley (11-12, 6-3) – Fabian Rivera 2, Etrell Bowers 10, Silvestre Llamas 21, Isaac Cropper 6, Devon Martinez 8, Cyrus Allen 14, Saahil Malhi 8, August Tanggan 4. Totals: 28 8-12 73.
3-Pointers: El Capitan 6 (M. Sellers 3, J. Sellers 2, McCutchen 1), Golden Valley 8 (Llamas 7, Allen 1). Team Fouls: El Capitan 13, Golden Valley 16. Fouled Out – None.
Merced 61, Pitman 34
Merced
21
18
20
2
—
61
Pitman
12
10
8
4
—
34
Merced (18-5, 8-0 CCC) – Davion Jackson 11, Isaiah Aguirre 7, Jared Pazin 22, Desmond Thompson 1, Jeremy Redwine 10, Dhameer Warren 2, Xavier Stewart 7, Elijah Martin 1. Totals: 21 9-10 61.
Pitman – Isaiah Marable 2, Kamio Borja 10, John Adame 6, Michael Anderson 4, Christian Williams 6, Dominick Von waaden 6. Totals: 12 10-15 34.
3-Pointers: Merced 8 (Pazin 4, Jackson 3, Aguirre 1), Pitman 0. Team Fouls: Merced 12, Pitman 11. Fouled Out – None.
Atwater 57, Turlock 45
Turlock
7
6
13
19
—
45
Atwater
2
22
13
20
—
57
Turlock (6-16, 2-6 CCC) – Arik Baines 13, Dallin Tilby 2, Bryce Souza 4, Adrian Espinoza 4, Cameron Sherwood 10, Everett Johnson 1, Mustafa Johnson 11. Totals: 14 11-22 45.
Atwater (12-11, 4-5 CCC) – Fernando Jeronimo 4, Saul Avitia 12, Reggie Ricks 34, Isaiah Hill 4, Dawson DeSousa 3. Totals: 14 23-29 57.
3-pointers – Turlock 4 (Bains 2, Sherwood 2), Atwater 6 (Ricks 5, Avitia 1). Team Fouls – Turlock 25, Atwater 17. Technicals – JJ Ramirez 2 (A), Coach Cornfoot (T).
College Men
Merced College 90, Cerro Coso 87
Cerro Coso (1-17, 0-9 CVC) – Myrick 11, Dickson 3, Loyd 33, Polman 21, Austin 8, Matthews 11. Totals: 31 17-25 87.
Merced College (14-8, 6-3 CVC) – Byron Brummel 2, Anthony Nolen 16, John Zaragoza 14, Deonta Woodard 20, Ricky Heidelbach 2, Rod Hylton 2, Joshua Willingham 18, Jose Gonzalez 16. Totals: 31 22-29 90.
3-pointers – CC 8 (Polman 4, Loyd 3, Dickson 1), Merced 6 (Gonzalez 4, Zaragoza 2). Team Fouls – CC 22, Merced 19. Fouled Out – Austin (CC), Matthews (CC), Woodard (MC). Halftime Score – Cerro Coso 43-41.
Soccer
High School Boys
Atwater 2, Turlock 1
Atwater (5-13-2, 4-5 CCC) – Goals – Gerardo Delgadillo 2. Assists – Zeb Stevens 2. Saves – Andrew Ulloa 3.
Turlock (9-6-2, 3-2-1 CCC) – Goals – Allan Sanchez 1. Assists – Samuel Goana 1. Saves – Luis Carrillo 2.
JV – Turlock 6-0.
Golden Valley 3, El Capitan 1
Golden Valley (11-5-1, 6-2-1 CCC) – Goals – Erick Gomez 2, Cruz Melgarejo 1. Assists – Melgarejo 2, Kevin Garnica 1. Saves – Ze Thao 5, Ahmed Elhanafy 3.
El Capitan (5-9-1, 2-5 CCC) – Goals – Ignacio Lopez 1. Assists – Nestor Montes 1. Saves – Juan Valdovino 7.
Halftime Score – Tied 1-1. JV – Golden Valley 5-3.
Girls
Merced 2, Pitman 0
Pitman (7-7-1, 3-4 CCC) – Saves – Christina Sotello 5.
Merced (16-2-2, 6-1-1 CCC) – Goals – DeAnna Govea 2. Saves – Amaya Valenzuela 3.
Golden Valley 4, El Capitan 0
Golden Valley (15-3-1, 7-2 CCC) – Goals – Megan Pust 2, Jaylin Meza 1, Kendall Court 1. Assists – Bianca Ramirez 1, Ariana Severo 1, Pust 1.
Halftime Score – Golden Valley 3-0. JV – Golden Valley 4-0.
Comments