El Capitan girls upset Merced for first CCC win

Diana Lopez scored 13 points as the El Capitan High girls basketball team snapped a nine-game losing streak with a 35-34 win at Merced on Clemons Court on Thursday night.
Daisy Arroyo added eight points for the Gauchos (5-14 overall, 1-9 Central California Conference).
Donya Pierce led Merced with 16 points, including four 3-pointers.
The loss was a big blow to the Bears’ playoff chances. Merced fell to 13-7 overall and 4-5 in the CCC. Merced trails Atwater by two games in the loss column for the third and final conference playoff spot with just three games remaining.
Turlock 47, Golden Valley 36 in Merced – Jaydon Williams and Hope Salsig both scored 13 points to help the Bulldogs improve to 17-7 overall and 7-2 in the CCC.
Abbee Croninger led the Cougars (7-18, 3-7) with 18 points and Delia Moore added 13 points.
Patterson 57, Los Banos 34 in Patterson – Jadan Rodriguez scored 19 points as Patterson routed Los Banos. Erika Gutierrez and Suzy Pena led Los Banos with 10 points each.
