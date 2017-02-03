Golden Valley’s Pust signs with Fresno State soccer

Megan Pust comes from a track and field family, but she needed to blaze her own path.
Her older brothers Steven and Ryan were two of the best pole vaulters ever at Golden Valley High. Megan knew it would be tough to carry on the family name in track. Especially since that wasn’t her passion.
“I was forced to do track my whole life,” Megan said. “It was hard living under my brothers’ shadow. They were both great pole vaulters and I didn’t feel I was good. Soccer was a chance for me to shine by myself. It was my passion.”
Pust’s decision to veer away from the family trade proved to be a wide decision. On Friday the Cougars senior signed her national letter of intent to accept a scholarship to play soccer at Fresno State.
Pust was joined by her high school coaches Ashley Faraone and Lance Eber, along with her parents Tim and Diane, in the principal’s office at the high school where she made her college choice official.
“It’s kind of unreal,” Megan said. “I never thought I’d play Division I soccer.”
Like Pust’s journey to soccer, her path to Fresno State was filled with twists and turns.
She originally committed to Cal State Monterey Bay, but a coaching change led to her reopening her recruitment. She then verbally committed to Stanislaus State, but she had an itch to continue to pursue a Division I scholarship.
Her Faraone also persuaded Pust she was good enough to play Division I.
“One of the first things I noticed about Megan when we first met this past summer was her work ethic,” Faraone said. “Right off the bat I felt she could go D1. Playing at Pacific, I know the expectations and seeing her in the weight room, her conditioning and watching her warm-up with this amazing focus. Top it off with the amazing shot she has, it’s a hard, great shot. Any coach that sees that would love to have her.”
She attended a camp and caught the eye of the Fresno State coaching staff and soon a scholarship offer came her way.
“When I first started looking for schools I thought Division 2 schools were realistic for me,” said Pust, who has a 3.47 GPA and plans to major in biology. “Then I got a new coach who played D1 soccer at Pacific. She told me I could play D1. I ended up going to a camp and Fresno State was there.
“I’m really excited. I’m still shaking. It’s kind of scary. I’m going to be competing against girls who have played the top levels of club ball. I haven’t been trained like they have before.”
Pust has been dominant at the high school level.
The senior forward has 21 goals in 17 games this season to help Golden Valley (15-3-1 overall, 7-2 Central California Conference) contend for a playoff spot and possibly a CCC championship.
Pust led the Cougars with 23 goals last spring to earn Sun-Star Player of the Year honors.
