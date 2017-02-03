Livingston golfer Gonzalez commits to La Verne

There was no wavering once Alexi Gonzalez made her college choice. The Livingston High senior decided months ago that La Verne University was where she wanted to go.
On Friday, Gonzalez made that choice official when she signed her national letter of intent to accept a golf scholarship to the Los Angeles-area school during a ceremony in front of the rest of the Livingston High student athletes in the gymnasium.
“I’m very excited,” Gonzalez said. “I’ve been anxious waiting for today.”
Gonzalez loved everything about La Verne when she made her visit to the campus this winter. The university completed her checklist of things she was looking for in a college.
Gonzalez’s first priority was weather. She wanted to go to a school in a warm-weather climate where she could golf all year.
Gonzalez’s second priority was strength of program. La Verne officially launched its women’s golf program in 2013 and fielded its first full team last season. Leopards coach Eric Riehle seems to have the program headed in the right direction.
Gonzalez was also attracted to La Verne because of the small campus size.
“I know La Verne is going to be a good fit,” said Gonzalez, who plans to major in education.
Gonzalez was the Sun-Star Golfer of the Year this fall after qualifying for the Sac-Joaquin Section Masters for the second consecutive season.
The Wolves’ top player didn’t start playing competitive golf until her freshman year. She felt she had to choose between volleyball and golf, so she chose the latter to try something different.
“A lot of our golfers are golfers only during the golf season,” Livingston coach Matt Winton said. “She put in a lot of work to get better. It took a lot of practice and tournaments in the offseason. This wasn’t an overnight thing.”
The goal of golfing in college began to motivate Gonzalez during her junior year.
“My understanding of the game and understanding concepts of the game started to grow,” Gonzalez said. “My passion grew, as well. After qualifying for Masters my junior year, that’s when I figured I had a chance to golf in college.”
Winton believes La Verne is getting a special student-athlete.
“La Verne is getting a quality kid,” he said. “She’s one of the nicest kids I’ve ever had the pleasure of coaching. She has great parents. She has a lot of integrity. She puts in a lot of hard work. She’s got a great demeanor.”
