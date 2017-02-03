Turlock trips up GV boys soccer in title chase

Lance Eber tried to emphasize to his team the importance of Friday night’s Central California Conference showdown with Turlock.
Having dropped two of its last three games heading into the tilt at Joe Debely Stadium, the Golden Valley boys soccer team was in danger of losing control of its own title fate. The Cougars were still reeling from the fallout of goalkeeper Austin Vang’s altercation with a referee and his resulting suspension from the team, but the ship could be righted with a big road win over the Bulldogs.
It wasn’t meant to be.
Turlock was the better team from whistle to whistle, dictating the play and dominating possession. The Bulldogs put together a pair of second-half goals, pulling within six points of GV for the league’s top spot with a 2-0 victory.
The Cougars (11-6-1, 6-3-1 CCC) still lead the way with 19 points. Turlock (10-6-2, 4-2-1) remains in fourth with 13 points, but has three games in hand on Golden Valley, one on second-place Merced (8-6-3, 4-1-3) and two on third-place Pitman (4-2-3).
“Turlock is a good team and they passed the ball really well tonight, dominating the possession,” Eber said. “I take the blame for the first half. I mixed up our usual formation and that seemed to throw us off. The second half I thought we played much better, but we handed them a quick penalty and then they added a really nice second goal.
“We wanted this win. We knew to control our own fate with the league title that we had to have this one. Now, unfortunately, we’re going to need help.”
Turlock had the greater sense of urgency throughout the contest, pushing numbers forward into the attack early and often. That aggression was rewarded with penalty kicks inside the opening 10 minutes of each half.
The first came just seven minutes into the contest as GV center back Andy Rodriguez caught the heel of Bulldog midfielder Marcus Decouto while attempting to cut off his run inside the Cougar 18-yard box. Decouto stepped up to finish what he started, but had his PK turned aside by Golden Valley goalkeeper Ze Thao.
The senior was even better a few minutes later when a Turlock corner kick fell to the feet of Isaiah Johnson at the top of the 18. The sophomore ripped a shot through a mass of bodies, clipping a Cougar defender at the last second and changing the ball’s direction. Thao reacted on instinct, just getting fingertips to the bouncing ball and managing to push it harmlessly over his bar. Thao made four saves in the opening half to keep it scoreless at the break.
“I knew my team was counting on me to step up and make some big saves tonight,” Thao said. “The penalty, I saw he was looking in one spot the whole time, so I knew he was going to go the other way. I dove right when he shot and I managed to get it. The deflection, I didn’t see the ball until it hit my defender. I just had time to react.”
Turlock didn’t seem to let Thao’s inspired play to get to it, opening the second half by drawing another quick penalty.
Winger Jonathan Lara beat his man on a cross to the far post in the 46th minute. GV’s Sergio Soltero gave a nudge to Lara’s back just as he shot, forcing the shot off target and sending Lara into a heap in the turf. Allan Sanchez left no doubt on Turlock’s second spot kick, placing it in the bottom right corner to make it 1-0.
Turlock all but put the match away 11 minutes later as Decouto delivered a lovely curling ball into the charging path Eduardo Zamora. The senior drilled a header to the far post to make it 2-0.
The second goal breathed some life into the Cougars, and after taking just two shots through 60 minutes, GV unloaded six in the final 15. It couldn’t produce anything to trouble goalkeeper Edwin Medina (three saves), however.
El Capitan 2, Merced 2 in Merced – Daniel Perez and Marshal Adams each scored to help the Gauchos seek a measure of revenge after a 2-0 defeat to the Bears earlier in the week.
Nestor Montes and Ignacio Manzo Lopez set up the goals and Juan Valdovino made six saves to help El Cap (5-9-2, 2-5-1 CCC) earn a point.
Girls
Golden Valley 3, Turlock 1 in Merced – The CCC crown coming down to the final week of the regular season has become annual event the last few years and the Cougars helped ensure it’ll be another classic finish by handing the Bulldogs (11-1-2, 6-1-1 CC) their first league loss behins a pair of Amenah Munoz goals.
Carlie Garcia added a goal and Megan Pust had two assists for GV (16-3-1, 8-2 CCC). Christiane Grijalva made nine saves in the victory.
