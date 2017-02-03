Merced clinches share of CCC title with win over El Cap

The Merced and El Capitan High boys basketball teams found themselves in another tight battle as they went into the locker rooms at the half all tied at 24-all on Frida night.
The Bears defense then took over in the second half.
The Gauchos were stuck on 24 points for almost the entire third quarter as Merced limited El Capitan to just two points in the third quarter and eight points total in the second half as the Bears won 44-32 to clinch at least a share of the Central California Conference championship on Clemons Court.
“From day one this team has worked hard on our half-court defense,” said Merced coach Hector Nava. “It’s fun with a group like this that takes pride in their defense.”
Bears leading scorer Jared Pazin had been on a scoring spree with 24 points against Buhach Colony two games ago and 22 points against Pitman earlier this week.
The senior guard was in foul trouble early, picking up his second foul with 2 minutes and 55 seconds left in the first quarter. His time was limited throughout the game and had just two points through three quarters.
However, the Bears (19-5 overall, 9-0 CCC) found other ways to get the job done.
“If Jared’s not on, that means most of our team isn’t on,” said Merced sophomore Dhameer Warren. “That’s when our defense has to step up.”
Warren and Xavier Stewart were matched up with the Sellers brothers most of the night and held the Gauchos two leading scorers to a combined 12 points.
Warren was everywhere for the Bears, finishing with 10 points, seven rebounds, six blocks, three steals and one thunderous dunk on a break away that brought the Merced crowd to its feet while the Bears were taking control of the game late in the third quarter.
“I finally got one in league,” Warren said. “I anticipated the pass and stole it. When I got to half court I knew I was going to dunk.”
The Gauchos went 5:32 without scoring to start the third quarter as Merced built a 32-24 lead after the Warren dunk.
El Capitan made just 1 of nine shots in the third quarter. It didn’t get much better for the Gauchos in the fourth quarter as they made just 2 of 15 shots.
Merced just seemed to wear the Gauchos (14-10, 7-3) down and it showed at the free throw line where El Capitan missed 7 of 8 attempts in the second half.
“We feel if we can take away their two best players we can take them out of their game,” Stewart said. “Tonight that was James Sellers’ threes and Mark Sellers getting into the paint and spinning back. We watched film and we knew what they like to do so we expected it.”
Marcus McCutchen and James Sellers both scored eight points to lead the Gauchos.
Isaiah Aguirre tied Warren with 10 points to lead Merced. Pazin scored seven of his nine points in the fourth quarter to help close out the victory.
Merced now has a three game lead over the Gauchos atop the CCC standings with three games left.
“That means a lot,” Nava said. “This is the last year in this gym. There’s a lot of history in here. As a coach, it’s nice to walk out of here with another CCC championship.”
Turlock 63, Golden Valley 54 in Turlock – Cameron Sherwood and Arik Bains both scored 15 points as the Bulldogs held off a fourth-quarter surge by the Cougars. Golden Valley was able to cut a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit to four points with about 2 minutes left, but the Bulldogs hit free throws down the stretch.
Cyrus Allen led Golden Valley (11-13, 6-4 CCC) with 15 points. Silvestre Llamas added 11 points.
Shawn Jansen: 209-385-2462, @MSSsports
