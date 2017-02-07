Valencia’s hot shooting propels Falcons past Golden Valley

It appears Kelsey Valencia’s shooting slump is over.
The Atwater High sophomore turned in her third consecutive strong performance with 25 points, including six 3-pointers to help lead the Falcons to a 61-38 win over Golden Valley on Tuesday night at Cougar Arena.
“I felt good right after the first shot,” said Valencia, who has 71 points in the Falcons last three games. “I told myself not to let go of that. It’s all about muscle memory.”
Valencia went through a rough patch in the middle of the season, including a 2-for-13 shooting performance against Turlock on Jan. 10 followed by a 3-for-15 shooting effort against Clovis East the next night.
Valencia shot just 26 percent from the floor (19-for-72) through a six-game stretch earlier this month before breaking out with 19 points against El Capitan on Jan. 26.
“My shot was gone, real gone,” said Valencia, who is averaging 12.2 points per game. “I spent a lot of time working on it.”
The work has seemed to pay off.
Valencia followed up her 19 points against the Gauchos with a career high 27 points in a 65-50 loss to Turlock last week. She made five 3-pointers in that game, but couldn’t enjoy it because of the loss.
“Losing makes you feel like you didn’t score any points,” Valencia said. “Winning definitely makes basketball more fun.”
Valencia had the hot hand early for the Falcons as she hit five 3-pointers in the first half and scored 16 points to give the Falcons (18-6, 7-3 Central California Conference) a 31-18 lead at the half.
Atwater needed Valencia’s early production with seniors Jasmine Xiong and Alondra Ponce in foul trouble early. Xiong picked up two fouls in the first quarter.
“I felt defensively, we had great intensity, they just made a lot of shots,” said Golden Valley coach Valerie Moore, whose team fell to 7-19, 3-8. “Atwater is a team that prides itself on hustle and putting up a lot of shots. You have to give them credit. They shot the ball pretty dang good.”
Valencia wasn’t the only Falcon knocking down shots. She wasn’t even the only Valencia hitting 3-pointers.
Her twin sister Lexi drained three 3-pointers and finished with 12 points. Xiong finished with 3 3-pointers and added 10 points.
The Falcons made 12 of of 28 shots from beyond the three-point to outscore Golden Valley 36 to 0 beyond the arc. The Cougars took just four three-point attempts.
“I haven’t seen us shoot that well in a while,” Atwater coach J.R. Davis said. “Since day one we knew we weren’t going to be that strong inside. We knew were going to have to score from outside. So it’s nice to see all that 30 and 45 minutes we’ve devoted to shooting in practice is paying off.
“Kelsey is getting into a rhythm. It’s fun to watch her and Jasmine go back and forth at practice.”
Abbee Croninger kept the Cougars in the game for most of the night, finishing with 18 points, 19 rebounds and two blocks.
The Falcons win combined with Merced’s 58-56 loss at Turlock clinched a playoff spot for Atwater.
Shawn Jansen: 209-385-2462, @MSSsports
Comments