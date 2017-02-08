Golden Valley’s Croninger will join teammate Kale at Montanta Western

It’s a good thing Golden Valley High volleyball players Abbee Croninger and Karen Kale get a lot well. The Cougars duo will be spending a lot of time together the next four years.
Croninger will join Kale at the University of Montana Western. The Cougars senior middleblocker signed her national letter of intent to accept a scholarship to the Division II school on Wednesday afternoon in front of family, coaches and friends in the principal’s office.
Kale signed with the Bulldogs in November.
“When Karen sent out film the coach noticed me and asked about me,” Croninger said. “When Karen when out for a visit in October, I went with them.”
After spending the last two years playing high school volleyball together, Croninger and Kale will begin their college careers together.
“It’s really exciting,” Croninger said. “We’ve built good chemistry playing with each other the last couple years as a middle and a setter. It’s going to make the transition to college easier.”
Croninger was a three-year varsity starter for the Cougars since transferring to Golden Valley from Dos Palos at the start of her sophomore year. She was an all-Central California Conference first-team selection this past fall.
“(Montana Western) is getting a leader,” said Golden Valley coach Kelly Leonardo, who played volleyball at Fresno State. “Abbee is just the type of athlete every coach wants. She’s a competitor, she’s a great teammate and she is in general a great citizen at school. Teachers love her. She’s just very likeable overall.”
The small campus appealed to Croninger right away during her October visit. Croninger, who has a 4.1 GPA, plans to major in biology.
The 6-foot-2 Croninger played volleyball, basketball and softball throughout high school. She excelled in both volleyball and basketball. She scored 18 points and pulled down 19 rebounds in a loss to Atwater on Tuesday night.
At the beginning of the school year, however, her college path seemed to be leading her to volleyball.
“Earlier in the year, I would go back and forth between volleyball and basketball,” Croninger said. “I just realized I wanted to play volleyball in college. I just love it.”
Montana Western will have a group of loyal fans back here in Merced, including Leonardo.
“As a first-year coach, I’m ecstatic to have to players sign,” said Leonardo, who also graduated from Golden Valley. “The fact that they are going to the same college out of state, it’s going to be fun to watch them grow together. College can be tough so it’s nice that they’ll have each other.”
Shawn Jansen: 209-385-2462, @MSSsports
