Merced wraps up outright CCC championship on senior night

Merced High senior Isaiah Aguirre opened the second half with a 3-pointer and the scoreboard immediately malfunctioned and turned off.
It was almost as if the scoreboard was protesting out of neglect. It certainly wasn’t overworked after an ugly first half that saw the Bears and Turlock combine for just 28 points.
“They almost put me to sleep in the first half,” Merced coach Hector Nava said.
The Bears used one solid offensive quarter, scoring 20 points in the third, and four strong defensive quarters to defeat Turlock 47-39 on Wednesday night on Clemons Court to clinch the outright Central California Conference championship.
Merced (20-5, 10-0 CCC) extend its winning streak to 10 consecutive games and have now won 15 of 16. Wednesday night also marked the final regular season game to be played in the gym with the new gymnasium set to open next fall.
“I couldn’t have scripted this any better,” said Nava, who was a Merced High graduate and former player. “This is the last season in this wonderful gym. It has a lot of history. There have been a lot of wins. To end it with a CCC championship... I couldn’t have scripted it better.”
The night started with a quick ceremony to honor Merced’s two seniors Pazin and Isaiah Aguirre.
Baskets were hard to come by in the first half for both teams. The first quarter ended with the score tied at 6-all. Both teams then each scored eight points in the second quarter.
Merced shot just 5-of-24 from the floor in the first half. Turlock didn’t fare much better, shooting at a 6-of-22 clip.
“Senior night put us a little behind schedule,” said Pazin, searching for a reason why the Bears struggled. “I know know. We were a little stagnate. We had second thoughts.”
“Turlock did a great job of mixing it up,” Nava added. “They slowed us down. We were stagnate. All the credit to Turlock.”
The Bears offense got going right away in the third quarter as Merced emerged from the locker room and knocked down its first three shots in the third quarter.
Aguirred started it off with the 3-pointer that set off the scoreboard malfunction. Turlock answered on the other end as Adrian Espinoza drained a 3-pointer and was fouled for a four-point play.
Pazin then followed that with a 3-pointer and Dhameer Warren scored on a layup to give the Bears a 22-18 lead with 6:34 left in the third quarter.
Pazin went on to score 11 of his game-high 24 points in the third quarter, including three 3-pointers. Merced outscored Turlock 20 to 12 in the quarter to open up a 34-22 lead.
“Coach Nava always tells us when we’re not doing so well on offense to play defense,” Pazin said. “That’s the best way to get our offense going.”
Jeremy Redwine contributed eight points and 11 rebounds for Merced.
The Bears overcame a poor night at the free throw line where they made just 11 of 28 attempts, which helped keep the Bulldogs (7-17, 3-7) in the game. Arik Bains led Turlock with 12 points.
Despite having the conference championship wrapped up, Merced still feels it has plenty to play for in the final two games at Atwater and Golden Valley.
“Winning the championship means a lot,” Pazin said. “Me and Isaac have seen the last four years. We were both freshmen when Merced made it to the Final Four of the Sac-Joaquin Section. We know that’s what we want to do this year. Conquering the CCC was the first step.”
