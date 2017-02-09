Merced girls basketball rallies for dramatic win over Atwater

The Merced girls basketball team took some lessons away from Tuesday’s tough loss at Turlock.
The Bears trailed for all of the fourth quarter, but had trimmed the lead to one with just over 2 minutes to play. Point guard Amaya Ervin said Merced failed to maintain its focus and effort down the stretch, costing it in a two-point loss.
Ervin and company had no intention of having a repeat performance on Thursday night against Atwater. The Falcons clung to a four-point lead with 1 minute, 42 seconds to play, but the Bears closed with an 8-0 run to pull out a 56-52 victory at Clemons Court and complete a season sweep of Atwater.
“We were definitely motivated by Tuesday,” said Ervin, who finished with a team-high 23 points to go along with 10 rebounds and five assists. “We learned we have to keep pushing hard to the very end. We let up at the wrong times against Turlock and knew we couldn’t do it again tonight.”
Ervin and Raelyn Blckwell (13 points) did the heavy lifting for Merced (14-8, 5-6 Central California Conference), combining for 16 fourth-quarter points as the Bears erased a nine-point deficit.
Atwater had taken control of the game with a big third quarter, but everything changed for the Falcons (18-7, 7-4 CCC) when senior leaders Alondra Ponce (10 points) and Jasmine Xiong (seven points, six assists, six steals) fouled out in the closing minutes. Ponce picked up her fifth foul with about 3 minutes to play. Xiong exited with 1:42 left and Atwater clinging to a 52-48 lead.
The Falcons wouldn’t score again.
“That was a tough spot where we had our younger players all out on the court in that situation,” Atwater coach J.R. Davis said. “They have plenty of experience, but they’re so used to our seniors stepping up in those big moments, that they seemed to get a little flustered.
“We just made a lot of mistakes throughout the game. We took bad fouls and turned the ball over at the wrong times. Losing both of those girls back to back like that was a game changer.”
Kiara Graves trimmed the lead to 52-50 with a little turnaround shot in the paint and Blackwell tied things up by stealing the ensuing Atwater possession and laying it in with 55 seconds left.
Merced kept thing interesting by only sinking 1 of 2 free throws in its next three offensive possessions to take a 55-52 lead with 17 seconds to play.
Davis called timeout and drew up a play for sharpshooter Kelsey Valencia (game-high 24 points), who already had drilled six 3s in the contest, but the play never came together. Eileen Martinez ended up taking a 15 footer with about 8 seconds left that caught the side of the iron. Ervin rebounded the ball and was fouled. The sophomore hit her second free-throw try to seal the victory.
“(Ponce and Xiong) are the nucleus of their team, so when they fouled out you could see the girls left on the court weren’t as comfortable,” Merced coach Rob Pierce said. “Our girls saw that and seemed to get more aggressive.
“A lot of them were really hurt by Tuesday’s loss, which was a game we should have won, so I think that motivated them to finish this one tonight.”
Sean Lynch: 209-385-2476, @MSSsports
