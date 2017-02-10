Merced spoils Falcons final home game in The Nest

The Merced High boys basketball team played the role of party crashers on Friday night.
In front of a standing room only crowd, including many of the former Atwater High coaches, the Bears spoiled the Falcons final boys home basketball game in The Nest with a 63-57 victory.
Jared Pazin led the way for Merced (21-5, 11-0 Central California Conference) with 22 points and Jeremy Redwine added 13 points and 10 rebounds as the Bears extended their winning streak to 11 consecutive games and have now won 15 of their last 16 games heading into their regular season finale at Golden Valley on Wednesday.
“It was a great environment tonight,” said Merced coach Hector Nava. “There was a lot of emotion. We were able to weather the storm that first four or five minutes. We just stayed with it and we were up one at halftime. Defensively we knew we had to lock in.”
Not only was in the final home game ever in The Nest with Atwater’s new gym being built on campus. It was also senior night and the Falcons had a pregame ceremony honoring some of their former coaches who were introduced to the crowd.
One by one former coaches like Joe Monachello, Syl Braa, Bob Schanze, Gary Parreira, Brett Tate and John Kane came out to midcourt. There was at least once coach from each decade from when the gym opened in 1962 to today.
“It was awesome. I was happy to see all those guys,” said Atwater coach Jason Boesch. “Those were my idols when I was a player. I think they enjoyed themselves. They enjoyed hanging out. It got emotional for me. It was tough for me just trying to talk to those guys.”
Once the game started, momentum swung back and forth for almost three quarters.
Reggie Ricks poured in 21 points for the Falcons (12-13, 4-7) and Ashton Jantz added 14 points with the help of four 3-pointers. Ricks went over 1,000 career points at Atwater with his 3-pointer late in the first quarter.
However, Merced made its run at the end of the third quarter, closing with a 9-1 spurt to take a 48-42 lead into the fourth quarter.
Pazin scored nine points in the quarter, including four points during the closing run to end the quarter. The Merced senior did a lot of his damage from the free throw line where he was 11-of-11.
Meanwhile, Redwine and Dhameer Warren did a good job of taking Atwater center Isaiah Hill out of the game. The Falcons second leading scorer had six points in the first quarter, but scored just two points the rest of the way.
“We know what (Atwater’s) strengths are,” Redwine said. “We do our homework. We know where they want to go with the ball. We prepared mentally and physically to take their strengths away.”
Merced also did a good job of taking the ball out of Ricks’ hands down the stretch by sending a second defender his way. Ricks managed just five points in the fourth quarter.
“Reggie is a great basketball player,” Nava said. “He does a good job of getting to the basket. He also does a good job of knocking down big time shots. I knew I couldn’t let him beat us so I didn’t mind sacrificing a double on him.”
Without Ricks and Hill involved, the Falcons had a tough time making plays down the stretch to cut into Merced’s lead.
“We had some dumb fouls where we fouled Pazin and sent him to the line,” Boesch said. “Or we’d get to the basket and miss a shot and that would lead to a transition basket for Merced. We did that a couple times and that’s a six- or eight-point swing. Stuff like that has been happening to us.”
