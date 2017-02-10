Atwater soccer settles for emotional draw with Merced

Jimmy Brewer said the emotions flowed freely on the post-match Atwater sideline.
His boys soccer team experienced the full gamut of them during last 10 minutes of Friday night’s tilt with Merced at Falcon Field, beginning with a scary head injury to defender Oscar Romo. The sophomore went down in the 70th minute when he caught a teammate’s knee to the back of the head, causing a 30-minute delay before he was taken away in an ambulance.
Desperate for points as it makes a late-season playoff push, Atwater attempted to rally around the injury. Brewer’s squad appeared to do just that, drilling a go-ahead goal just 45 seconds into the resuming of play. Fate had one more twist in store, however, as Merced earned a 3-3 draw on a Falcon own goal five minutes from full time.
“The kids were pretty emotional after the game,” Brewer said. “I think it was a combo from their concern for Oscar and giving away two points late. To go from the emotional high of getting that goal to giving one right back a few minutes later was tough on them.
“It’s kind of a microcosm for our season, the inability to get results. Early in the year it manifested in losses and now we’re getting draws in games we should probably win.”
The single point was a tough pill to swallow for both squads.
The tie leaves both Atwater (6-14-3, 5-5-1 Central California Conference) and Merced (8-7-4, 4-2-4 CCC) tied for third with 16 points. Turlock (20 points) moved to the top of the table with a win over Buhach Colony on Friday night, one point ahead of idle Golden Valley. Pitman is also in the playoff mix with 14 points.
The Pride, Bulldogs and Bears each have two games remaining, while Atwater and Golden Valley have one. The top four teams go to the playoffs.
Friday night’s tilt had a playoff feel as the two teams exchanged blow for blow, starting with an Adrian Flores goal in the 30th minute.
Adriyan Garcia created the chance by forcing a turnover deep on Atwater’s half of the pitch. Garcia drew in the last defender before playing a through ball to Flores on the left wing. He took his time and finished a shot to the far post.
Atwater equalized just seconds before the halftime whistle as Zeb Stevens set up Sebastian Magana to make it 1-1 at the break.
The Bears went back on top in the 59th minute on a free kick from Garcia. The midfielder sent in a low bouncing ball from 25 yards out that skipped off of the wet turf and under a diving Andrew Ulloa.
The Falcons leveled things again nine minutes later on a free kick of their own. Leo Diaz curled a ball into the middle of the 18-yard box that Gerardo Delgadillo chested down and half volleyed into the top of the net.
The game stayed that way until after the injury delay, when Delgadillo gave Atwater its first lead with a brilliant individual play. The junior striker cut in from the left wing and dribbled into the middle of the field where he unloaded a 25-yard line drive to the right upper 90 of the goal.
“We talked a lot about during the break about going hard as soon as we started again,” Delgadillo said. “We knew we needed to win. It looked like it was in as soon as I kicked it, but then it started to move. I didn’t know for sure until it hit the net.
“We were pretty pumped up after the goal, unfortunately we didn’t hold the lead.”
Just when it looked like Atwater had snatched the points, Merced salvaged a draw.
Flores delivered an excellent corner kick into the middle of the Falcon 18-yard box in the 75th minute. A number of players came up empty on header attempts and the ball struck an Atwater player in the back, ricocheting into the goal.
“The kids played hard for both teams,” Merced coach Rafael Flores said. “We knew we pretty much needed to win the rest of our games to beat Turlock for the league title. We struggled to finish at times, but we fought back and at least got a point.”
Sean Lynch: 209-385-2476, @MSSsports
Comments