Basketball seasons wrap up with rivalry games

The regular season comes to a close for high school boys and girls basketball this week. The Central California Conference will wrap up the season with crosstown rivalry games.
The girls will tip it off on Tuesday night with Merced (14-8, 5-6) hosting Golden Valley (7-19 overall, 3-8 CCC) at 7:15 p.m. Atwater (18-7) will also host Buhach Colony (12-13, 5-6).
The big CCC matchup will at Bulldog Arena in Turlock where Pitman (17-9, 9-2) squares off against Turlock (19-7, 9-2) for the conference championship.
Pitman, Turlock and Atwater will represent the CCC in the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs.
While there won’t be playoffs or titles on the line in the two area rivalry games, don’t expect either game to be lacking in intensity.
Merced and Buhach Colony will be trying avenge losses to their rivals from earlier this season. This is the playoffs for them.
The boys will wrap up their regular seasons on Wednesday with Merced (21-5, 11-0) traveling to Golden Valley (13-13, 7-4) and Atwater (12-13, 4-7) heading across town to Buhach Colony (12-14, 1-10). Both games start at 7:15 p.m.
The Cougars were a surprise this season. Returning much of the same cast of characters from a 3-24 season and a winless 0-10 record in the CCC last year, Golden Valley can earn a tie for second place with El Capitan if it can upset the Bears.
Meanwhile, Merced is trying to go undefeated in the CCC and do all it can to possibly earn a home playoff game. The Bears are ranked No. 11 in Division II in the Sac-Joaquin Section by MaxPreps. There’s a good chance Merced may have to open on the road regardless if it wins or loses on Wednesday night.
Basketball Playoff Brackets released on Thursday
The Sac-Joaquin Section will release the boys and girls basketball playoff brackets on Thursday during an online selection show, which is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m.
The selection show can be viewed online at http://www.nfhsnetwork.com/associations/cifsjs.
There will be a few outbracket games played on Friday. The first round of girls action begins on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at home sites. The first round for the boys will be Wednesday, Feb. 22 at home sites.
The finals for boys and girls will be held at The University of the Pacific on March 3 and 4.
1,000-point club members
Atwater’s Reggie Ricks and El Capitan’s James Sellers surpassed 1,000 career points this season.
Ricks reached 1,000 points with a 3-pointer late in the first quarter against Merced last Friday. The senior point guard finished with 21 points in the 63-57 loss. Ricks became just the third Atwater High player to join the 1,000-point club.
Sellers has 1,100 career points during his three-year varsity career for the Gauchos. Sellers is the first player to score over 1,000 points in the three-year history of the school.
Sellers and El Capitan will try to regain momentum in the playoffs after closing the season with three consecutive losses.
