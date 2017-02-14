Merced girls pull away late to defeat Golden Valley

Raelynn Blackwell and the rest of the Merced High girls basketball team didn’t want a second loss to Golden Valley on their resume.
The Bears senior scored seven on her 11 points during a quick 9-1 run midway through the fourth quarter that tilted control of the game in Merced’s favor in a 48-40 victory on Clemons Court in the regular season finale for both teams on Tuesday night.
“This game was important to us,” Blackwell said. “In the last round we lost to them. It was like revenge in a way. We didn’t want to lose to them a second time.”
Neither team finished in the top three in the Central California Conference to qualify for the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs. There was no championships on the line.
This was just a good old fashioned rivalry game and that was enough to raise the intensity level for both teams.
“This was very important for the girls,” said Merced coach Rob Pierce, whose team finished 15-8 overall and 6-6 in the CCC. “We feel like we’ve underachieved. The girls wanted to make a point and finish the season hard. We knew Golden Valley was going to give us a tough game. They always play us tough. We always play them tough.”
It wasn’t a pretty game.
Merced won despite turning the ball over 25 times and shot just 20 of 58 from the field.
Golden Valley was its own worst enemy, turning the ball over 27 times and missing 21 of 29 shots from the free throw line.
“I’m not upset with how hard we played. We played hard,” said Cougars coach Valerie Moore, whose team finished 7-20 and 3-9. “We just missed a lot of free throws. We shot 29 free throws and made eight. We can’t win like that.”
The Cougars missed 11 of 14 free throws in the fourth quarter.
The game was close throughout with Merced leading 29-26 heading into the fourth quarter. Kat Tern (10 points) then started the fourth with a 3-pointer from the wing to pull the Cougars even at 29-all with 7:51 remaining.
Merced started knocking down some shots from outside as Amaya Ervin (11 points and eight steals) bounced in a 3-pointer off the rim and Donya Pierce (13 points) followed with a 3-pointer to give Merced a 38-35 lead with 3:33 left in the game.
Delia Moore (13 points) answered with her third 3-pointer of the game to pull the Cougars even at 38-38 with 2:55 remaining.
That’s when Blackwell took over, knocking down a 3-pointer and scoring twice in transition to help the Bears surge to a 47-39 lead with 1:03 left.
“Even though I didn’t score that many points in the first three quarters, the fourth quarter in crunch time,” Blackwell said. “That’s when we need it.”
The Cougars couldn’t recover as any comeback attempt was thwarted by their free throw struggles.
Atwater 43, Buhach Colony 39 in Atwater – The Falcons (19-7, 8-4 CCC) withstood a late Thunder rally to finish off a season sweep of their crosstown rivals. Atwater had a 15-point lead entering the fourth quarter.
The Falcons honored the 1988 Atwater High girls basketball team that won a Sac-Joaquin Section championship before the game.
Girls Soccer
Dos Palos 5, Lindsay 4 in Dos Palos – The eight-seeded Broncos opened the Central Section Division V playoffs with a narrow win over the No. 9 Cardinals. Sabrina Cabrera scored four goals for Dos Palos, which will travel to top-seeded Fowler for a quarterfinal matchup on Friday at 6 p.m.
