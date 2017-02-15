Merced-area high school sports summaries for Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017

Basketball
High School Girls
Merced 48, Golden Valley 40
Golden Valley
12
5
9
14
—
40
Merced
10
10
9
19
—
48
Golden Valley (7-20, 3-9 CCC) – Leah Doyle 3, Kat Tern 10, Delia Moore 13, Kayla Commons 4, Diana Bautista 2, Abbee Croninger 8. Totals: 10 8-29 40.
Merced (15-8, 6-6 CCC) – Amaya Ervin 11, Raelynn Blackwell 11, Donya Pierce 13, Kiara Graves 4, Jada Johnson 9. Totals: 20 4-10 48.
3-pointers – Golden Valley 4 (Moore 3, Tern 1), Merced 4 (Pierce 2, Blackwell 1, Ervin 1). Team fouls – Golden Valley 15, Merced 24. Fouled out – Ervin, Graves. Technical – Ervin.
Soccer
High School Boys
Atwater 3, Buhach Colony 1
Atwater (7-14-3, 6-5-1 CCC) – Goals: Gerardo Delgadillo 1, Carlos Bravo 1, Sebastian Megana 1. Saves: Andrew Ulloa 3.
