Defensive change paves way for Merced soccer to earn a draw with GV

Megan Pust is a defensive nightmare in the open field.
The Fresno State-bound senior’s blazing speed makes her almost impossible to track down once she gets a step and her ever-improving foot skills have her winning lots of one-on-one battles with defenders. She showed the full repertoire in the opening 40 minutes against crosstown rival Merced on Wednesday night, scoring the game’s opening goal and just missing a couple other breakaway chances.
Knowing something had to change in the second half, Bears coach Bladimir Murillo turned to outside back Ellise Pellisier with the not-so-simple task of shadowing Pust wherever she went. The move turned the game around as Pellissier time and again denied Pust service before she could build up a head of steam. The rest of the Bears seemed to feed off of Pellisier’s success as Merced stormed back under the practice football field lights to earn a 1-1 draw.
While Merced was happy to salvage a point, it wasn’t the result it needed. The tie coupled with Turlock’s 3-1 victory over Pitman earlier Wednesday earned the Bulldogs the outright Central California Conference crown. Merced (16-2-5, 7-1-3 CCC) and GV (16-4-2, 8-3-1) are both in the playoffs and will be either the league’s two or three seeds depending on what happens in a Bear makeup game with El Capitan on Thursday.
“Everything changed when I started man marking (Pust),” Pellisier said. “She’s a great striker and we allowed her too much space in the first half. We knew we had to pay attention to where she was. My cross country conditioning definitely paid off. My job was just to follow her and make it as difficult as possible for them to get her the ball.
“It’s unfortunate that we were only able to get a tie when we needed a win, but we’re proud of ourselves for the way we fought back.”
The Bears needed to fight back as the Cougars dominated the opening 40 minutes.
The offensive quartet of Pust, Jaylin Meza, Amenah Munoz and Katelynn Griego gave back the Merced back line fits with penetrating runs into space and some well placed through balls.
Pust broke the deadlock in the 25th minute, beating a pair of Merced defenders on the counterattack. Meza sprung the senior striker with a ball down the left wing. Pust beat her first man off of the dribble, but then had her initial shot blocked by a defender right around the penalty spot. She stuck with the play and left-footed home a goal to put the Cougars in front.
Golden Valley didn’t ease off of the gas for the remainder of the half, outshooting Merced 7-2. The only thing the Cougars failed to do was break the game open. It would cost them.
“There was a couple opportunities that we missed where we could have possibly put the game away early,” Cougars coach Ashley Faraone said. “I liked the energy we had to start the game and the way we moved the ball around. I’m not really sure what changed in the second half, but we didn’t seem to have the same intensity.”
The Bears took full advantage, applying wave after wave of pressure as it desperately sought the win they need to keep their title hopes alive. Led by sophomore center back Viviana Prado, the GV back line stayed pretty organized in the face of that onslaught, repeatedly denying Merced at the last second.
The Bears finally broke through in the 62nd minute as Carris Burgess won a header at midfield on a punt. The junior flicked the ball into the path of fellow striker DeAnna Govea, who quickly sidestepped her defender as was off to the races. The freshman calmly tucked a shot into the far post to level the game with 18 minutes left.
Merced threw everything it had forward the rest of the way, but couldn’t find a winner.
“I thought the second goal was coming,” Murillo said. “We had a couple balls that were right there, but that’s the sport. It’s ugly and beautiful all at the same time. We went for it. I didn’t mind if we lost in that situation because it wouldn’t have mattered. The girls gave it everything they had, but we just couldn’t get the result.”
