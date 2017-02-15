Zone defense turns the tide for Golden Valley against Merced

Rematches give basketball coaches a chance to make adjustments. For Golden Valley coach Keith Hunter, that meant trying a zone defense against Merced.
Hunter wasn’t going to let the Bears dominate the paint with their penetration like they did at Clemons Court three weeks ago.
Golden Valley went to a zone on Wednesday night and it was effective keeping Merced out of the paint and daring the Bears to shoot from outside. Merced was frigid from beyond the arc – missing 23 of its 25 shots – and the Cougars turned the long rebounds into points in transition as they routed Merced 69-48 in the regular season finale for both teams at Cougar Arena.
“Coach Hunter played a defense, a zone defense, and we never adjusted to it,” said Merced coach Hector Nava, whose team had their 11 game winning streak snapped. “That’s why our players looked like they were scattered. That zone dared us to shoot and we forced some shots from the perimeter.
“If you don’t grind it out and you settle for shots, you’re going to lose by 30 points. We settled tonight.”
Hunter admitted his team played more zone defense than they had all year. The plan was to get Merced out of its comfort zone.
The Bears like to run their offensive sets, which helps them control the tempo.
“Merced likes to make you play defense for 25 to 30 seconds,” Hunter said. “We wanted to use some different defensive pressure to take that away. We wanted to make them use up 10 to 15 seconds on the shot clock so they would only have 10 to 15 seconds to run their plays.”
Offensively, the Cougars (14-13, 8-4 Central California Conference) pushed the pace against a Merced defense that was giving up just over 43 points per game in 11 CCC games.
Golden Valley attacked Merced in transition, which led to layups and open 3-pointers.
“We want to play quick,” Hunter said. “I have no problem getting a shot up in seven seconds.”
Cyrus Allen was big on the boards and either leading the break himself or finding an outlet to the Cougars out in the open court. Allen finished with 25 points and 15 rebounds.
Isaac Cropper also turned a couple steals into easy points on the other end. Cropper (14 points) also knocked down three 3-pointers in the first half as the Cougars took a 34-18 lead into intermission.
“We played a lot harder this time,” Allen said. “We had more energy than they did. We were a lot more positive.”
Merced made one run in the second half to cut the lead to 40-27 with 3:42 left in the third quarter. Jared Pazin (19 points) hit a free throw and scored a basket to cap a mini 5-0 run for the Bears.
However, the Cougars close the third quarter with a 15-3 run to extend their lead to 55-30. Allen and Devon Martinez (11 points) both scored seven points in the quarter.
“They beat us in every possible component in the game of basketball,” said Nava, whose team finished the regular season with a 21-6 record and 11-1 in the CCC.
Both teams will now wait until Thursday afternoon to find out where they will open the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs. The postseason is quite an accomplishment for a Cougars team that finished 3-24 last year and went 0-10 in the CCC.
“It’s been a fantastic year for us,” Hunter said. “We’ve gotten better each day. We played our best game tonight. It’s been extra rewarding to see these guys have the season they have after last year.”
Shawn Jansen: 209-385-2462, @MSSsports
Comments