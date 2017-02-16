High School Sports

February 16, 2017 7:00 PM

Merced-area sports results for Wednesday, February 15

Baseball

College

Merced College 6, Cypress 1

Merced

000

310

200

6

15

0

Cypress

000

100

000

1

4

0

Zach Wickman, Tyler Casteele (6), Trevor Chaney (9) and Omar Sanchez. McNeely, Aversa (4), Mahood (7), Fournier (9) and Sebby. WP – Wichman 1-0. LP – McNeely.

Merced College – Alex Pallios 2-5 (2 RBI), Asuka Hashimoto 4-5 (R), Jesus Duran 2-5 (2B, R), Derek Molina 2-4 (3B, R, 3 RBI).

Cypress (7-2) – None.

Merced College 5, Pasadena 0

Merced

000

000

023

5

12

1

Pasadena

000

000

000

0

4

1

Kelby Grissom, Nate McGhee (7) and Coleton Horner. McCallister, Brown (7), Esparza (8), Hanckel (9) and Garcia. WP – McGhee 3-1. LP – Brown 2-1.

Merced College – Hashimoto 3-5 (R), Molina 3-4 (2B, R, RBI), Ryan Frakes 2 RBI.

Pasadena (6-2) – Kim 2-4.

Rio Hondo 6, Merced College 4

Merced

000

300

100

4

8

1

Rio Hondo

200

110

02x

6

8

0

Nicholas Gonzalez, Chaney (7), Molina (8) and Sanchez. Carlson, Franco (7) and Marquez. WP – Franco 4-0. LP – Chaney 0-1.

Merced College (5-4) – Josh May 2-3 (RBI), Gavin Gaffaney 2B (R).

Rio Hondo (8-2) – Buenrostro 2-4 (2B, 2 RBI), Chavez 2-4 (2B, 2 R), Rosario 3B (RBI).

Basketball

High School Boys

Golden Valley 69, Merced 48

Merced

10

8

12

18

48

Golden Valley

16

18

21

14

69

Merced (21-6, 11-1 CCC) – Davion Jackson 2, Jared Pazin 19, Desmond Thompson 3, Jeremy Redwine 4, Dhameer Warren 12, Anthony Robinson 2, Xavier Stewart 4, Elijah Martin 2. Totals: 17 14-17 48.

Golden Valley (14-13, 8-4) – Fabian Rivera 4, Etrell Bowers 7, Silvestre Llamas 6, Isaac Cropper 14, Salvador Zaragoza 2, Devon Martinez 11, Cyrus Allen 25. Totals: 24 14-24 69.

3-Pointers: Merced 2 (Pazin 1, Thompson 1), Golden Valley 7 (Cropper 3, Llamas 2, Bowers 1, Martinez 1). Team Fouls: Merced 20, Golden Valley 16. Fouled Out – None.

Buhach Colony 64, Atwater 33

Atwater

5

12

10

6

33

Buhach Colony

13

14

18

19

64

Atwater (12-14, 4-8) – Omar Berrio 2, Franciso Jeronimo 4, Saul Avitia 4, Reggie Ricks 10, Ashton Jantz 3, Isaiah Hill 6, Carlos Flores 4. Totals: 10 12-27 33.

Buhach Colony (13-14, 2-10) – Jeremy Sicarios 10, Alex Andrade 6, Andrew Morris 9, Andrew Bertuccio 7, Skyler Coffey 13, Chris Portillo 2, Irik Dobbins 4, Tryston Salyers 2, Robert Jenkins 6, Dante Cloy 5. Totals: 21 19-32 64.

3-Pointers: Atwater 1 (Avitia 1), Buhach Colony 3 (Sicarios 1, Morris 1, Bertuccio 1). Team Fouls: Atwater 24, Buhach Colony 23. Fouled Out – Pardeep Dhillion (BC).

College Men

Merced College 78, Columbia 73

Columbia (14-10, 9-4 CVC) – Windley 8, Grant 10, Stallings 31, Spencer 2, McLaurin 11, McLaurin 5, Babineaux 4, Harvey 2. Totals: 28 11-13 73.

Merced College (16-10, 8-5 CVC) – Anthony Nolen 17, John Zaragoza 18, Deonta Woodard 14, Josh Willingham 18, Jose Gonzalez 11. Totals: 28 14-21 78.

3-pointers – Columbia 7 (Stallings 5, McLaurin 1, McLaurin 1), Merced 8 (Zaragoza 4, Nolen 3, Gonzalez 1). Team Fouls – Columbia 14. Merced 14. Halftime Score – Merced College 40-30.

College Women

Merced College 100, Taft 55

Taft

17

12

16

10

55

Merced

28

31

25

16

100

Taft (1-19, 0-11 CVC) – Romo 17, Santos 8, Bismillak 12, Nichols 3, Gonzalez 9, Grantham 2, Mora 4. Totals: 22 14-27 55.

Merced College (13-15, 5-6 CVC) – Salihah Bey 13, Heaven Mazon 7, Samantha James 27, Champelle Kelly 16, Anntranetta Stickman 7, Maria Rodriguez 9, Gabriella Rodriguez 1, Christina Lotulelei 20. Totals: 41 16-30 100.

3-pointers – Taft 3 (Romo 3), Merced 2 (Mazon 1, M. Rodriguez 1). Team Fouls – Taft 14, Merced 19.

Soccer

High School Girls

Merced 1, Golden Valley 1

Golden Valley (16-4-2, 8-3-1 CCC) – Goals – Megan Pust 1. Assists – Jaylin Meza 1. Saves – Christiane Grijalva 3.

Merced (16-2-5, 7-1-3 CCC) – Goals – DeAnna Govea 1. Assists – Carris Burgess 1. Saves – Amaya Valenzuela 1, Allison Gallardo 1.

Halftime Score – Golden Valley 1-0.

High School Boys

Golden Valley 1, Merced 1

Merced (4-3-5 CCC) – Goals – Alex Diaz 1. Saves – Long Lor 6.

Golden Valley (11-7-2, 6-4-2 CCC) – Goals – Erick Gomez 1. Assists – Kevin Garnica 1. Saves – Ahmed Elhanafy 7.

Halftime Score – Golden Valley 1-0. JV – Golden Valley 3-0.

