Merced-area sports results for Wednesday, February 15

Baseball
College
Merced College 6, Cypress 1
Merced
000
310
200
—
6
15
0
Cypress
000
100
000
—
1
4
0
Zach Wickman, Tyler Casteele (6), Trevor Chaney (9) and Omar Sanchez. McNeely, Aversa (4), Mahood (7), Fournier (9) and Sebby. WP – Wichman 1-0. LP – McNeely.
Merced College – Alex Pallios 2-5 (2 RBI), Asuka Hashimoto 4-5 (R), Jesus Duran 2-5 (2B, R), Derek Molina 2-4 (3B, R, 3 RBI).
Cypress (7-2) – None.
Merced College 5, Pasadena 0
Merced
000
000
023
—
5
12
1
Pasadena
000
000
000
—
0
4
1
Kelby Grissom, Nate McGhee (7) and Coleton Horner. McCallister, Brown (7), Esparza (8), Hanckel (9) and Garcia. WP – McGhee 3-1. LP – Brown 2-1.
Merced College – Hashimoto 3-5 (R), Molina 3-4 (2B, R, RBI), Ryan Frakes 2 RBI.
Pasadena (6-2) – Kim 2-4.
Rio Hondo 6, Merced College 4
Merced
000
300
100
—
4
8
1
Rio Hondo
200
110
02x
—
6
8
0
Nicholas Gonzalez, Chaney (7), Molina (8) and Sanchez. Carlson, Franco (7) and Marquez. WP – Franco 4-0. LP – Chaney 0-1.
Merced College (5-4) – Josh May 2-3 (RBI), Gavin Gaffaney 2B (R).
Rio Hondo (8-2) – Buenrostro 2-4 (2B, 2 RBI), Chavez 2-4 (2B, 2 R), Rosario 3B (RBI).
Basketball
High School Boys
Golden Valley 69, Merced 48
Merced
10
8
12
18
—
48
Golden Valley
16
18
21
14
—
69
Merced (21-6, 11-1 CCC) – Davion Jackson 2, Jared Pazin 19, Desmond Thompson 3, Jeremy Redwine 4, Dhameer Warren 12, Anthony Robinson 2, Xavier Stewart 4, Elijah Martin 2. Totals: 17 14-17 48.
Golden Valley (14-13, 8-4) – Fabian Rivera 4, Etrell Bowers 7, Silvestre Llamas 6, Isaac Cropper 14, Salvador Zaragoza 2, Devon Martinez 11, Cyrus Allen 25. Totals: 24 14-24 69.
3-Pointers: Merced 2 (Pazin 1, Thompson 1), Golden Valley 7 (Cropper 3, Llamas 2, Bowers 1, Martinez 1). Team Fouls: Merced 20, Golden Valley 16. Fouled Out – None.
Buhach Colony 64, Atwater 33
Atwater
5
12
10
6
—
33
Buhach Colony
13
14
18
19
—
64
Atwater (12-14, 4-8) – Omar Berrio 2, Franciso Jeronimo 4, Saul Avitia 4, Reggie Ricks 10, Ashton Jantz 3, Isaiah Hill 6, Carlos Flores 4. Totals: 10 12-27 33.
Buhach Colony (13-14, 2-10) – Jeremy Sicarios 10, Alex Andrade 6, Andrew Morris 9, Andrew Bertuccio 7, Skyler Coffey 13, Chris Portillo 2, Irik Dobbins 4, Tryston Salyers 2, Robert Jenkins 6, Dante Cloy 5. Totals: 21 19-32 64.
3-Pointers: Atwater 1 (Avitia 1), Buhach Colony 3 (Sicarios 1, Morris 1, Bertuccio 1). Team Fouls: Atwater 24, Buhach Colony 23. Fouled Out – Pardeep Dhillion (BC).
College Men
Merced College 78, Columbia 73
Columbia (14-10, 9-4 CVC) – Windley 8, Grant 10, Stallings 31, Spencer 2, McLaurin 11, McLaurin 5, Babineaux 4, Harvey 2. Totals: 28 11-13 73.
Merced College (16-10, 8-5 CVC) – Anthony Nolen 17, John Zaragoza 18, Deonta Woodard 14, Josh Willingham 18, Jose Gonzalez 11. Totals: 28 14-21 78.
3-pointers – Columbia 7 (Stallings 5, McLaurin 1, McLaurin 1), Merced 8 (Zaragoza 4, Nolen 3, Gonzalez 1). Team Fouls – Columbia 14. Merced 14. Halftime Score – Merced College 40-30.
College Women
Merced College 100, Taft 55
Taft
17
12
16
10
—
55
Merced
28
31
25
16
—
100
Taft (1-19, 0-11 CVC) – Romo 17, Santos 8, Bismillak 12, Nichols 3, Gonzalez 9, Grantham 2, Mora 4. Totals: 22 14-27 55.
Merced College (13-15, 5-6 CVC) – Salihah Bey 13, Heaven Mazon 7, Samantha James 27, Champelle Kelly 16, Anntranetta Stickman 7, Maria Rodriguez 9, Gabriella Rodriguez 1, Christina Lotulelei 20. Totals: 41 16-30 100.
3-pointers – Taft 3 (Romo 3), Merced 2 (Mazon 1, M. Rodriguez 1). Team Fouls – Taft 14, Merced 19.
Soccer
High School Girls
Merced 1, Golden Valley 1
Golden Valley (16-4-2, 8-3-1 CCC) – Goals – Megan Pust 1. Assists – Jaylin Meza 1. Saves – Christiane Grijalva 3.
Merced (16-2-5, 7-1-3 CCC) – Goals – DeAnna Govea 1. Assists – Carris Burgess 1. Saves – Amaya Valenzuela 1, Allison Gallardo 1.
Halftime Score – Golden Valley 1-0.
High School Boys
Golden Valley 1, Merced 1
Merced (4-3-5 CCC) – Goals – Alex Diaz 1. Saves – Long Lor 6.
Golden Valley (11-7-2, 6-4-2 CCC) – Goals – Erick Gomez 1. Assists – Kevin Garnica 1. Saves – Ahmed Elhanafy 7.
Halftime Score – Golden Valley 1-0. JV – Golden Valley 3-0.
