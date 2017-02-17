Falcon girls send Nest out a winner

The Atwater girls basketball team wasn’t initially pleased to have a play-in game.
The Falcons went 19-7 on the regular season and, though they faded down the stretch of Central California Conference play, were expecting a better reward than the 16 seed in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoffs.
Rather than pout about its plight, Atwater opted to embrace the opportunity. The play-in game with No. 17 Central Valley presented one final opportunity to play in front of a raucous crowd at the Nest. J.R. Davis’ squad did their best to send the old gym off in style with a 75-58 victory over the Hawks on Friday night.
The Falcons (20-7) will now head to top-seeded Vanden for a first-round game on Tuesday.
“The kids weren’t real happy to have the play-in game at first,” Davis said. “By the end I think they were pretty excited. It had been a long time since we’ve hosted a home playoff game and I think they wanted to put on a show.”
The Atwater (20-7) starting unit certainly did that for large portions of Friday evening. Led by seniors Jasmine Xiong (team-high 17 points, five steals, five assists, five rebounds) and Alondra Ponce (13 points, seven rebounds), the Falcons built leads of 14-5 and 42-23 at the end of the first and second quarters.
Ponce had the hot hand early, pouring in seven points and four rebounds in the opening quarter. She didn’t touch the court in the second quarter, so Xiong and Lexi Valencia (nine points) took the reigns, combining for 18 of Atwater’s 28 second-quarter points.
“It kind of sucked that we had to play just to get the 16 seed,” Xiong said. “But we were like, ‘You know, it’s whatever.’ It’s one more home game. It’s our playoff game at home that we didn’t get. It worked out.”
Central Valley (11-13) had the opportunity to make it a very different game.
The Hawks didn’t shoot a high percentage in the first half, but drew 15 Atwater fouls to repeatedly reach the free-throw line. CV couldn’t take advantage, sinking just 5 of 18 attempts in the opening half.
It proved costly as the interior play of Adriana Haynes (19 points, 14 rebounds) and Adria Robinson (14 points) twice brought the Hawks within 12 after the break.
Atwater answered with big runs each time thanks to its transition game. Kelsey (17 points) and Lexi Valencia led the charge, cutting off CV’s dribble penetration and then forcing tough passes into the interior with their long arms.
“We’d played them before and knew about their two post players,” Davis said. “And then everyone we play wants to do a high-low game against us, because we just don’t have a lot of size inside. It’s basically all about the twins. If they can cut off the guards, then they cause nightmares trying to pass over the top because of their long, Spiderman arms.
“We didn’t deny the entry pass every time, but we were successful enough that we got a comfortable victory.”
