El Capitan rolls in playoff win over Rosemont

This time the El Capitan High boys basketball team finished the job.
The Gauchos felt they let Pitman off the hook the last time they took the court when they squandered a fourth-quarter lead in a one-point loss to the Pride to close out the regular season.
El Capitan wasn’t going to do the same thing in the playoffs. Not with the season on the line. The 16th-seeded Gauchos entered the fourth quarter with an 11-point lead and outscored No. 17 Rosemont 18 to 2 in the fourth quarter to win comfortably 61-34 in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III play-in game on Friday night at the Stable Center.
El Capitan (16-11) will advance to face the No. 1 seed Vanden (25-2) on Wednesday in the first round.
“We learned our lesson against Pitman,” said Gauchos coach Adrian Hurtado. “I think we were up seven, eight or nine points in the fourth quarter and we took our foot off the gas pedal. We know now we have to play 32 minutes strong. We finally put our foot on their neck.”
The deeper Gauchos seemed to wear down the Wolverines (17-11) over the course of the game and the El Capitan press took over in the fourth quarter.
The Gauchos turned Rosemont over with their press on three consecutive possessions and turned each mistake into easy baskets to jumpstart a 15-0 run during the fourth quarter.
“That’s when we can take over with our press,” Hurtado said. “You might not get the steals in the first, second or third quarters. But in the fourth quarter we can make a run when they are tired.”
Mark Sellers scored six of his game-high 19 points during the fourth-quarter run. Sellers also got El Capitan started early, scoring the Gauchos’ first eight points of the game.
Sellers said the team had a week to put their poor finish in which they lost three of their final four games behind them.
“I think we played a lot more aggressive and we played a lot harder tonight,” Sellers said. “Everyone did their job.”
Older brother James Sellers added 12 points. Jeremiah Duda also played big inside with 11 points, five rebounds and two blocks.
The week between games was good for Duda, who was banged up at the end of the season.
“We got healthy again,” he said. “It seems like every time we took a long layoff or got a break this season we come back playing really hard.”
The Gauchos also held a team that was averaging 63.8 points per game to just 34 points. They did it with little prep time.
The play-in game was a quick turnaround for the Gauchos. They had just over 24 hours to prepare for Rosemont. That meant Hurtado had to go to work quickly to get as much information as he could.
“Right when we found out who were playing I started calling coaches,” Hurtado said. “I had one of my assistants hop on YouTube to see what he could find. I have some coaching friends up North so we were able to get some video. Those last few league games really killed us in the rankings. We dropped down to the play-in game.
“Now we have a great opportunity against the number one team. Basketball presents you with great opportunities.”
Shawn Jansen: 209-385-2462, @MSSsports
Comments