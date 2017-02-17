GV and Merced girls, Pacheco boys soccer rewarded for stellar campaigns

Ashley Faraone kept her expectations tempered.
The Golden Valley girls soccer coach knew her team was headed into the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs as the third-place finisher coming out of the Central California Conference. And while it was a good year for the league, Faraone was anticipating a road game in a very solid Division II bracket.
So when the section office released the brackets on Friday afternoon, the Cougars’ coach couldn’t suppress her pleasure. GV fell to Division III along with rival Merced, with the two schools receiving the No. 4 and No. 3 seeds respectively. The high seeds guarantee the two squads will open the playoffs at home on Wednesday and, should they advance, gives both the opportunity to host again in Friday’s quarterfinals.
“We’re very excited,” Faraone said. “We’d been looking at the Division II bracket and were expecting a lower seed. Getting to play at home is huge for us. We’ve only lost one home game all season. We can to play on the field we practice on every day and the students at the school get the opportunity to come out and support them. I’m very happy.”
Merced will take on No. 14 Ceres, while GV plays host to No. 13 El Camino. The two squads are among 14 local programs that are set to open the playoffs next week with seven boys and seven girls teams each qualifying. The boys teams are set to open on Tuesday and the girls will get underway on Wednesday. All games are tentatively scheduled for 3 p.m., but the home team has the option over moving games to the evening.
While the Merced and Golden Valley girls can’t complain about their draws, the representatives from the boys side of the CCC have less favorable roads..
Atwater is the 16 seed in Division II and will open on the road at top-seeded Rocklin. Golden Valley will also be on the road, but won’t have to travel quite as far. The 12th-seeded Cougars will get a rematch against a team they already beat earlier in they season as they travel to No. 5 Central Valley in DIII.
Fresh off its dramatic Western Athletic Conference title, Pacheco received one of the area’s highest seeds as the No. 2 in Division IV. Thanks to the 10-team bracket, the Panthers will receive a couple extra days to prepare, hosting the winner of No. 7 Rosemont and No. 10 Placer on Thursday. Livingston, which missed out on the WAC crown by a single point, is the four seed on the opposite side of the bracket and will host No. 5 Central Catholic also on Thursday.
“I haven’t seen my team since the brackets came out, but I got some texts and the guys seem pretty excited,” Panthers coach Wes Wing said. “Getting that first-round bye is big for us. We’ve had so many injuries, it’s a couple extra days to rest up and get a little healthier. Plus, the opportunity to possibly play two games at home is pretty much as the most you can hope for.”
The Hilmar (No. 4 in Division VI), Delhi (No. 3 in Division VI) and Le Grand (No. 2 in Division VII) boys will also all be at home on Tuesday. The Yellowjackets will take on No. 5 Amador and the Hawks will get No. 6 Delta. Seventh-seeded Hughes Academy will make the long trip down to Le Grand.
Livingston (No. 9 in Division IV), Hilmar (No. 3 in Division V), Mariposa (No. 8 in Division VI), Gustine (No. 7 in Division VI) and Stone Ridge Christian (No. 8 in Division VII) round out the girls teams. The Wolves have an out-bracket game against No. 8 Union Mine on Wednesday. The Trans-Valley League-champion Yellowjackets earned a home game against No. 6 Venture Academy. Mariposa will be at top-seeded Bradshaw Christian and Gustine will travel to No. 2 Hughson. SRC will make its first ever playoff appearance with a trip to No. 1 Buckingham Charter.
Sean Lynch: 209-385-2476, @MSSsports
Comments