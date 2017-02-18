Buhach Colony’s Rosales scores late to win division championship

The sweaty hug was worth it for Buhach Colony coach Eric Osmer.
Osmer embraced Juan Rosales as soon as the Thunder senior exited the mat after he rallied for a 6-3 win over Del Oro’s Will Costonzo in the 160-pound final at the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I-AA Tournament at Pitman High on Saturday.
Osmer knew Rosales had a shot with a close match late.
“He’s our crazy man in the weight room,” Osmer said. “The way he works out and his conditioning, we know he can go all out for 6 minutes or longer if needed. He never gets tired.”
Rosales had to find a way to score against the tall and lanky Costonzo. The game plan was to stay away from Costonzo’s legs and attack his upper body.
However, Rosales trailed Costonzo 1-0 midway through the third round.
“I’m thinking how am I going to score against this lanky guy,” Rosales said. “I used my go-to move. It’s the move I practice all week. It was a simple headlock.”
Rosales got Constonzo in a headlock and dropped him to the mat on his back recorded a takedown and three nearfall points to surge in front 5-1 with less than a minute left in teh match.
“All I was thinking was I ain’t letting go,” Rosales said. “I was not letting go.”
Rosales is enjoying a successful start to his postseason with his first Central California Conference and divisional championships. Up next is the Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Tournament next week at the Stockton Arena.
“He’s a very goal-oriented person,” Osmer said. “Once he gets it into his mind he wants to do something he goes after it. Next week he wants to go to state. He missed it by one place last year.
“As soon as he was put out of sections last year he started working toward this year. He hasn’t missed many workouts.”
Rosales was the only local wrestler to take home a championship medal for the Division I-AA tournament.
Three other wrestlers in Golden Valley’s Caydin Wickard (106 pounds) and Cortland Morse (220) and Buhach Colony’s Kyle Downs (113) finished in second place.
Wickard ran into the top-ranked 106-pound wrestler in the state in Del Oro’s Antonio Lorenzo in the finals and was pinned in 1 minute adn 52 seconds.
Downs also ran into a tough matchup in Del Oro’s Brendan Johnson in the finals and was pinned in 1:02.
Morse left Pitman High disappointed because he didn’t feel he left it all on the mat against Folsom’s Kyle Richards in the finals. Richards defeated Morse 3-0.
“At the end of the match, I didn’t feel tired,” Morse said. “It just felt like a normal match. I’ve got to prepare better. I felt like he was beatable. My coach told me to go warm up before the match but I never got going.”
Del Oro and Pitman entered the finals tied in the team race, but with seven finalists the Golden Eagles pulled away to win the blue banner with 209 points. The Pride finished second with 197 points.
The top eight finishers advance to Masters next week.
The Central California Conference sent eight wrestlers to the finals. Pitman’s Adam Velasquez (126) and Isaiah Perez (170) both won titles.
Both Pride wrestlers dominated their match with Perez pinning Tokay’s Dylan Kranich in 5 minutes and Velasquez winning 11-4 over Oak Ridge’s Mikey Mello.
Velasquez’s game plan wasn’t complicated going into his finals matchup.
“Dominate. That’s it, plain and simple,” Velasquez said. “I’m focused on the bigger picture which is a state championship.”
Shawn Jansen: 209-385-2462, @MSSsports
