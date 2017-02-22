Slow start dooms Atwater girls against top seed Vanden

The Atwater High girls basketball team took more than 8 minutes to score its first field goal of its game against No. 1 seed Vanden which equaled a deficit it never overcame.
The Falcons found themselves on the wrong end of a 72-24 decision, being eliminated from the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoffs, Tuesday.
No. 16 Atwater was down 23-0 after one quarter of play – leading to a 45-7 deficit at the break.
“I don’t know if it was being nervous or what,” Atwater coach J.R. Davis said. “But the nerves and defensively, I think (Vanden) did a good job of taking us out of our game."
Davis said his coaching staff had film on Vanden and that he thought, initially, his team stood a good chance against the top seed.
But he admitted what’s seen on film and what’s seen in real time are completely different.
“They were faster than we anticipated,” the visiting coach said. “I think the girls were kind of amazed by their speed.
Kelsey Valencia led the Falcons with eight points, followed by Tatiana Steele who chipped in four – all four coming in the final two minutes of the game.
Atwater turned the ball over 29 times in the game, being blitzed all
evening by the Vanden defense.
But it was all-in-all a good season, according to coach Davis.
“The girls had a great season,” Davis said. “It is what it is. We lost some games – league-wise – that could’ve helped us in the seedings, but I guess we have top win games like this in order to win those games and get better.”
