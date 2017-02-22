Govea’s four goals help the Merced girls make soccer history

DeAnna Govea had built up a little positive Karma.
The Merced striker quietly endured a pounding from a physical Ceres defense for much of Wednesday afternoon. The freshman was repeatedly forced to pick herself up off of the McNamara Park turf, only seldomley earning a call.
Perhaps appreciating the way Govea endured it all with minimal complaint and continued effort, the universe sent a little love her way in the 62nd, gifting the talented freshman what proved to be the game-winning goal in a 5-2 victory over Ceres in the first round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoffs.
With the game tied 2-2 midway through the second half, Carris Burgess heaved a long throw in into the Bulldog 18-yard box. The ball caromed off of a Ceres defender and then glanced off of Govea’s head and in to put the Bears (18-2-5) up for good.
It was part of a special afternoon for Govea as she netted four goals in her playoff debut, tacking on two more in the last five minutes to put the game away. The victory was the Bears’ first ever in the playoffs and earned them a quarterfinal home game against the winner of No. 6 Rio Americano and No. 11 East Union on Thursday. Athletic Director Paul Hogue said the game will be at 3 p.m. at Merced High.
“I had time to see the ball hit me and then turned around to watch my lucky goal go in,” Govea said. “It was a break we needed at that point in the game. Once they had to push people forward to try and tie it up, I was able to get some breakaways and put it away.
“Honestly, coming in, I was just hoping to get one goal. So to get four in Merced’s first ever playoff win is special.”
While the 5-2 victory looks comfortable on paper, Merced had to sweat out plenty of tense moments, including falling behind in the 20th minute.
Ceres (12-7-3) had only crossed midfield three times in the opening 20 minutes when a long pass over the top sprung Breanna Moreno for a breakaway. The senior bounced one in off of Bear goalkeeper Amaya Valenzuela to make it 1-0 on the Bulldogs’ first shot.
The goal seemed to wake Merced up as it leveled things less than a minute later.
Jovanna Salazar made a nice run down the left wing and rolled a cross through the Ceres 18-yard box that Burgess one-timed home to equalize.
The Bears went into the break on top, finding success down the left wing again. Burgess served as the play maker this time, fighting off a couple defenders and drilling a cross to the near post that Govea headed home.
“We had a terrible start,” Merced coach Bladimir Murillo said. “No disrespect to Ceres, but we played down to their level. I was hoping we’d come out fast and aggressive, but we just kind of went through the motions for most of the first half.
“We had the exact opposite reaction I thought we’d have to the second goal. I was expecting us to come out hard to open the second half and try to put it away quickly. Instead, we gave one up and let them right back into it.”
Moreno tied things at 2-2 just three minutes into the second half. A poor cross led to a quick Ceres counter and Moreno was sprung free on a ball over the top. The Merced defense appeared to have recovered on the play, but the speedy striker snuck a left-footed shot under a diving Valenzuela to tie the game again.
It stayed that way until Govea’s bit of good fortune in the 62nd minute.
The freshman left no doubt, completing her hat trick on a breakaway in the 75th minute, then cashing in a Jocelyn Cervantes cross in the 78th minute.
“I’m not real happy with how we played, but a win is a win in the playoffs,” Murrillo said. “It’s a big relief to get this first playoff win out of the way. After being so close the last few years, I’m very pleased to accomplish that.
“Now hopefully we can calm down and get back to playing how we want to play.”
