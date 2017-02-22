Defense shines as GV girls soccer wins playoff opener

A great deal of attention is paid to the Golden Valley girls soccer team’s offense.
It’s understandable and deserved. Players like Megan Pust, Amenah Munuz and Jaylin Meza help comprise one of the most formidable attacks in the Southern half of the Sac-Joaquin Section. It’s allowed an excellent Cougar defense to quietly coast under the radar.
If the quintet of fullbacks Viviana Prado, Andrea Vazquez, Katelynn Griego, Jaela Ceja and defensive midfielder Ariana Severo continue to play like they did in a 2-0 victory over El Camino on Wednesday night, that anonymity won’t last much longer.
Showing poise and organization beyond the young unit’s years, the GV defense allowed just one shot on goal from within 20 yards of goalkeeper Christiane Grijalva. Pust provided the offense, scoring twice as the Cougars (17-4-2) booked their place in the Sac-Joaquin Section quarterfinals with a tidy victory over the Eagles (6-11-3).
No. 3 Golden Valley will host No. 6 Rio Americano on Friday.
“I think we were definitely nervous to start the game, but we got more comfortable as it went on,” Prado said. “It was kind of a weird start to the game because they got there so late. We were warming up without the other team and it felt more like practice than a playoff game. I think after the first 20 minutes everybody had their intensity back up.
“We’re very comfortable with each other on the defense and I felt like we communicated very well tonight. We kept everything in front of us and the bulk of their shots rolled in on Monkey.”
Neither defense had much to do in the game’s opening 20 minutes.
Whether it was playoff nerves or El Camino’s late arrival to Veterans Stadium, both teams came out conservative, seemingly feeling each other out for strengths and weaknesses.
The action finally picked up in the 27th minute as Pust got loose down the left wing. A well-placed pass led the senior striker into the corner of the Eagle 18-yard box. Pust sprinted past her defender, cut onto her right foot, and buried a shot into the far post to make it 1-0 Cougars at the break.
“Even though it was kind of a dud first half, I thought having that one-goal lead at halftime was huge,” Cougars coach Ashley Faraone said. “The girls were fired up for this one from the beginning, but you could really see it pick them up at halftime. We came out in the second half and really started playing how we want to play. We created chances on the wings and put a lot of pressure on them defensively.”
That pressure helped lead to a second Pust goal in the 55th minute.
Pust got the play going by getting in behind the El Camino defense on the right wing and rolling a cross through the middle of the 18. GV had a few cracks at the cross but couldn’t get a clean shot away. The ball finally kicked to Meza at the top of the 18, but her shot attempt was blocked right back into Pust’s path. She roofed the EC goalkeeper with a one-timer to make it 2-0.
The Cougars had a handful of chances to put the game away, but were denied by some tremendous saves from Madison Marinovich (six saves) in net. In the end, it proved academic. Grijalva made eight comfortable saves for GV is it recorded its 12th shutout of the season.
Sean Lynch: 209-385-2476, @MSSsports
Comments