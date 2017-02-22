Redwine, Merced edge out Rocklin in playoff opener

As Jeremy Redwine continued to put up points this season, Central California Conference coaches started to take notice. The Merced High junior became part of every scouting report.
As a result, Redwine’s scoring dipped in the second half of the season.
That may have helped the Bears heading into the postseason where you’re often matched up against teams from outside the area.
Rocklin’s defense didn’t seemed focused in on Merced’s 6-foot-4 center, who found plenty of open space in the paint to pour in 22 points and pull down 10 rebounds to help the No. 8 seeded Bears (22-6) hold off No. 9 Rocklin 58-56 in the first round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoffs on Wednesday night at Clemons Court.
“I think they may have overlooked me,” Redwine said. “I don’t want to dis their scouting methods. With the all the great talent around me you can’t take away everyone.”
Redwine and Jared Pazin (17 points) carried the scoring load for the Bears, which continued their trend of being able to close out tight games.
And this one was a white-knuckler.
Neither team built a lead greater than eight points throughout the contest.
Pazin’s four-point play gave Merced a 42-41 lead heading into the fourth quarter. The senior guard used a screen to get open and drained a 3-pointer as he was fouled with 5 seconds left in the quarter. He sank the free throw for the rare four-point play.
“Coach trusts me to have the ball and make a play in a pick-and-roll situation,” said Pazin, who burned the Rocklin 2-3 zone for four 3-pointers.
The Bears carried the momentum over to the fourth quarter as they built their biggest lead of the night at 52-45 after Xavier Stewart scored in transition that forced the Thunder (14-14) to call a timeout with 4:40 left in the game. Stewart did a lot of the dirty work inside, finishing with eight points and nine rebounds.
Rocklin used a quick 9-3 run to cut the deficit to 55-54 with 2:30 remaining after Trace O’Brien (10 points) scored.
Merced caught a break on its next possession as Bears coach Hector Nava tried to call a timeout, but neither official heard him. Meanwhile, Redwine worked free for a basket to extend the Bears’ lead to 57-54 with 2:25 left.
Rocklin’s Nick Oehler hit a pair of free throws to pull the Thunder within 57-56 with 1:45 left.
Isaiah Aguirre split a pair of free throws to give Merced a 58-56 lead with 22 seconds left. Rocklin rebounded the miss and came down with a chance to tie, but Jadyen Siler missed a hook shot. A jump ball was called when Redwine and Siler grabbed the rebound with possession arrow in Merced’s favor.
With just over 3 seconds remaining, Stewart fired a deep pass for Dhameer Warren, who hauled in the pass and ran out the clock as the Merced students stormed the court.
“I thought they were going to take it away because their coach was yelling to watch the deep pass,” Warren said. “I didn’t think it would work because they said they were going to switch but they didn’t. When I saw the ball, I knew I had to go up and get it.”
Merced had to fight back from an early deficit after Rocklin closed out the first quarter with an 11-0 run to take a 17-10 lead into the second quarter. The Bears struggled against the Thunder’s press early, turning the ball over 11 times in the first quarter.
Rocklin has 20 players on its roster and substitutes often to keep fresh bodies on the floor which helps keep their full-court press effective.
“We knew coming in they had a lot of numbers,” Merced coach Hector Nava said. “I was surprised they didn’t play a lot of their big guys. We knew they were well coached and they like to press. We knew what our options were. Some times we looked to pass instead of attacking the press and that hurt us early in the game.”
The Bears stormed back in the second quarter with a 12-2 run to take a 22-19 lead midway through the quarter, but trailed 30-27 at the half.
The Thunder could have built a bigger lead if they knocked down more shots from the outside. Rocklin missed its first seven three-point attempts and finished just 4-of-21 from beyond the arc in the game.
“If we were going to lose tonight we were going to lose by the outside shot,” Nava said. “We did not want to allow them to dribble drive and get easy buckets with penetration. We wanted to close out on their shooters with a hand in their face. If they made it, they made it.”
Next up for Merced will be No. 1 seed Whitney (26-2), which defeated Golden Valley 73-44 on Wednesday night. The Bears travel to Whitney on Friday at 7 p.m.
The win also meant the Bears closed out the old gym with a victory. Nava held up the game ball in front of the team after the game and asked all the players to sign it.
“The gym is finally closed,” Nava said as he showed the team the ball. “You guys will be able to come and see this ball. Hopefully I still have it when I’m 80 years old.”
