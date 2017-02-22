Basketball Roundup: Vanden rides fast start to rout of El Capitan basketball

The El Capitan boys basketball team had front-row seats to the show that is No. 1 seeded Vanden, being eliminated from the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoffs with a 89-50 loss to the Vikings at Jim Boyd Gym, Wednesday.
James Sellers led the Gauchos with 16 points – sinking four 3-pointers, but it wasn't enough as four of Vanden's five starters were in double-digits with 12 of the 14 players on the roster scoring.
First-year coach Adrian Hurtado noticed the bigs of the Vikings in the pre-game warm-ups, but that wasn't what hurt his team.
“I don't think their bigs killed us tonight, it was their guards,” Hurtado said. “When you come in to face the top team and they sink six 3s, things get kind of hard. I hoped they would miss a couple of shots and we would get momentum, but once they got rolling like that, it’s hard to stop – especially after being on the road for two hours.”
El Capitan (16-12) turned the ball over a total of 26 times, including nine in the opening period that led to 12 Vanden points and a 31-10 deficit at the end of one.
Hurtado said he might lose some sleep due to beginning the game in a zone defense instead of the usual press-defense, but overall is proud of his team's accomplishments this season.
“With it being my first year here, I couldn’t have asked for a better group of guys,” the coach said. “They always battled and never gave up and to make it this far is a big deal.”
Whitney 73, Golden Valley 44 in Rocklin – No Cougar scored in double-digits as the offense never got going in a road loss against top-seeded Whitney.
Silvestre Llamas hit three 3-pointers en route to a team-high nine points for GV (15-14). Etrell Bowers and Isaac Cropper each added eight point in the loss.
Comments