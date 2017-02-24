Whitney holds off Merced’s second-half surge to end Bears’ season

One by one, the Merced High player laid their basketball uniforms in the middle of the locker room. The jerseys in one pile and the shorts in another.
The players were spread out on the benches. Some with their heads draped down. Others with hoodies hiding their faces to cover up the tears.
The Bears were coming to grips with the sudden end to their season after a 73-60 loss to No. 1 seed Whitney (25-4) in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II quarterfinals on Friday night.
The Bears two seniors Isaiah Aguirre and Jared Pazin then addressed the team.
“The first thing I want to do is thank all my teammates,” Pazin said. “Everyone on the team. Without any of them we wouldn’t have accomplished what we did this year.”
One bad quarter doomed the Bears.
Whitney outscored Merced 21 to 2 in the second quarter to open up a 40-19 lead at the half.
The Bears made a charge in the second half, cutting the lead down to as little as seven points in the fourth quarter, but eventually ran out of time.
“Merced never gave up and we knew they wouldn’t,” said Whitney coach Nick French said. “There’s a lot of pride over there. I remember coach (Hector) Nava. I’m from Fresno. He does a great job and his team takes on his persona. (Pazin) is a beast. He played his hard out tonight.”
Every coach likes to talk about how basketball is a game of runs. Merced-Whitney was exactly that.
Whitney came out and hit three 3-pointers early as they opened up a 15-6 lead early, forcing Nava to call a timeout.
Merced answered with an 11-2 run to pull even at 17-all with 1:12 left in the opening quarter.
Then the Wildcats scored the next 23 points in a row.
Justin Kraft closed the first quarter with a basket to give Whitney a 19-17 lead heading into the second quarter.
Then French switched things up on the Merced. The Wildcats went away from their 2-2-1 zone press and went to a man-press and the Bears struggled to adjust.
Merced turned the ball over 10 times as Whitney attacked the basket as the Wildcats sprinted out to a 40-17 lead late in the second quarter.
“We finally started to play defense,” French said.
“They switched to the man and we were ready for it, but we fell asleep for about three minutes,” Nava said. “In the playoffs three minutes can come back to bite you in the butt. Their defense became their best offense because of those turnovers.”
Merced came roaring back in the third quarter, using a 17-2 run to cut what was a 23-point deficit down to 44-36 with 1:46 left in the third quarter. Nava switched to a 1-3-1 zone that helped stop Whitney from penetrating inside.
Pazin, who was shut out in the first half and whistled for three offensive fouls, got going. The Bears leading scored 11 of his 21 points in the third quarter. Jeremy Redwine also came up big, scoring 18 points for the Bears.
“I made an adjustment,” Pazin said. “I know the type of player I am. I know I can’t make the mistakes I made in the first half. We just wanted to go out fighting.”
Merced used a lot of energy storming back in the third quarter and the Bears may not have had enough left in the tank to get over the hump in the fourth quarter.
Whitney’s Jashon Lewis helped the Wildcats hold off the Bears, scoring 15 of his game-high 25 points in the fourth quarter.
Whitney will advance to the semifinals on Wednesday at the University of the Pacific against No. 12 Del Oro, which upset No. 4 Grant 72-52 on Friday night.
The Bears’ season comes to an end.
“It’s rough because this team wasn’t ready for the season to end,” said Merced sophomore Xavier Stewart, who finished with nine points. “Especially because it was such a close game. We knew we could have finished it off.”
Shawn Jansen: 209-385-2462, @MSSsports
Comments