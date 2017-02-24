Vanden storms past Golden Valley soccer with big second half

Just when Golden Valley was starting to get into miracle territory, Ariana Severo almost provided one.
With her team down a goal in the waning minutes on Friday night, the junior midfielder unloaded a shot from 35 yards out. Caught off of her line, Vanden goalkeeper Clarissa Sanchez could only look on and hope as the blast carried over her and drilled the top of the right post.
It was the only thing the Cougars produced to trouble the Viking goalkeeper in the second half as a tactical change shifted the game’s momentum and opened the door for a Vanden comeback. The Vikings struck twice after the break, ending Golden Valley’s season with a 2-1 victory in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III quarterfinals.
“We were pleased with our first half, but all the talk at halftime was that they were going to bring it in the second half and we needed to match them,” junior midfielder Amenah Munoz said. “Our communication broke down. We had girls drifting too wide and leaving players wide open. We stopped putting together passes and probably tried to play too many balls long.
“We fought so hard, but we didn’t play well enough in the second half to win.”
A formation change by Vanden coach Lance Blankenship helped turn the tide in the game.
After watching his team produce zero shots in the opening 40 minutes, the Vikings’ coach mixed things up. Despite yielding a goal on a free kick just 10 minutes into the game, Blankenship felt his defense had done well containing Golden Valley strikers Megan Pust and Jailyn Meza. His back line’s success allowed the Vikings coach to switch to a 3-5-2 for the second half, pulling a defender and throwing in an extra midfielder.
Blankenkship thought another body could help create additional space and chances while mucking the Cougars’ ability to pass the ball up into the attack. The new tactics paid dividends as Vanden (17-2-2) leveled things just six minutes after the break then went ahead for good on a Brie Eaton goal in the 62nd minute.
“At halftime we completely switched the game plan,” Blankenship said. “We changed our formation and I put some different girls out there to get us some fresh legs. Our defense has been great all season and I felt like we could get away with man marking their two forwards. That allowed us to throw another body in the middle.
“The move seemed to work as we did a much better job putting together passes. The first half we dribbled the ball a little too much. The second half we wanted to move it a lot quicker. The pressure we created helped lead to the first goal and the second one was all about effort.”
Pust put the Cougars (17-5-2) in front 10 minutes into the game, drilling a free kick from 25 yards out into the top-left corner of the goal. It was just the fifth goal that Vanden had yielded all season, but the Viking defense clamped down and only allowed one addition shot the rest of the half.
Meilani Cron leveled thing in the 46th minute as the Vikings pushed forward into the GV 18-yard box. A failed Cougar (17-5-2) clearance rolled right to the midfielder, who one-timed a laser over Cougar goalkeeper Christiane Grijalva (three saves).
Eaton provided the winner 16 minutes later when Alexis Coleman was sprung free on a counterattack. Golden Valley did a good job recovering on the mini break, blocking Coleman’s shot attempt. It caromed straight to a charging Eaton, however. The striker had her initial shot saved by a sliding Grijalva, but stayed with the rebound and finished into the empty net.
GV’s high-powered attack could never muster a response, producing just three shots in the second half, with Severo’s the only one causing any trouble.
“I liked the way we were playing at halftime,” GV coach Ashley Faraone said. “The last 15 minutes, we really strung together some nice passing combinations. Then all of a sudden we come out flat to start the second half. Vanden came out like a team that wanted it more.
“I felt like we still built up OK. We had some nice passing exchanges, but the last ball just wasn’t there in the second half. We had a lot of passes that were too heavy or just missed open people. Vanden came out ready to play and we just didn’t do a good job matching that intensity.”
Sean Lynch
