Valenzuela’s inspired play carries Merced into semfinals

Amaya Valenzuela wanted nothing more than a chance to redeem herself.
Merced’s Central California Conference Goalkeeper of the Year had an off day in the Bears’ playoff opener on Wednesday, yielding a pair of goals that she’d usually turn away.
The sophomore, who celebrated her birthday on Friday, never anticipated just how many opportunities to atone she would get. Valenzuela turned away 12 shots in regulation and overtime and then helped force the only miss in penalty kicks as Merced outlasted Rio Americano 5-4 in the shootout to reach the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III semifinals for the first time in program history.
No. 3 Merced will have a short trip up the 99 to No. 2 Sierra of Manteca for the semifinal on Wednesday.
“Amaya was huge for the entire game,” Merced coach Bladimir Murillo said. “She’s the only reason we go into halftime with a 2-0 lead, stopping three breakaways. She turned away almost everything in the second half and then made a couple more huge saves in overtime. She should have had the winning save in penalty kicks, but it worked out.
“She was just clutch today.”
The Bears (19-2-5) needed that stability on an afternoon that was filled with one emotional swing after another.
Merced got off to the perfect start, finishing a pair of chances in the first 19 minutes.
Carris Burgess got the Bears on the board just eight minutes in, crashing the back door on a corner kick and heading home Jovanna Salazar’s cross. Burgess set up the second goal 11 minutes later when she chipped a pass over the Rio Americano (10-4-2) back line at midfield. DeAnna Govea got a step on her defender and pulled away before sliding a shot under the Raiders’ goalkeeper.
The tide started to turn on Merced in the last five minute of the opening half as RO suddenly had the Bears pinned in their own end. That trend carried over into the second half as Merced spent almost the entire 40 minutes defending.
The Bears held strong for 68 minutes before a turnover at midfield helped Megan Hansen free an unmarked Caitlin Vicari on the right wing. The senior tucked a shot just inside the far post to trim the lead to 2-1.
Just when it looked like a tired Merced squad might hold on until full time, Hayley Semkiw headed home an equalizer in the 77th minute.
“It’s a good thing that regulation ended right at 80 minutes,” Murillo said. “Another five minutes and we probably would have lost that game. The break gave us a chance to regroup and the girls played pretty well in overtime.”
After parking the bus for 40 straight minutes, the Bears went back on the attack an dominated the first 10-minute overtime period. Briana Gonzalez almost put the Merced back in front, but headed a great cross from Laura Rabago just over the bar.
The Bears did take the lead in the second overtime as Burgess’ long throw-in abilities paid dividends again. The junior heaved a ball 30 yards into the Rio 6-yard box that glanced off of goalkeeper Allison Beck and into the net.
Merced’s joy was short lived, however, as Erika Nordman tied things right back up a minute later to force penalty kicks.
“There were literally so many times I wanted to cry over the course of this game,” Burgess said. “After we went back up I knew we needed to defend, so I dropped back to give us another body back there. And of course, I miss the kick that would have cleared the ball away on the goal they scored.
“We’d been in a couple penalty shootouts in tournaments earlier in the year, so we were pretty comfortable with it. And we’re always confident when Amaya’s back there.”
Both teams opened PKs going 3-for-3, with Ruby Cruz, Burgess and Valenzuela all converting for Merced. Rio’s Semkiw was the first to blink, sending her attempt high over the crossbar. Gianna Prado calmly converted right after to put the Bears ahead with one shooter left.
Valenzuela appeared to win the match for Merced, turning away Emma Bonnie’s shot and setting off a wild dog pile, but the referee called the play back for Valenzuela leaving her line early. Bonnie buried her second chance to extend the match.
It looked like there would be extra PKs when Govea’s try was saved by Beck, but she too was called for leaving early. Merced’s freshman made the most of her second chance, rolling a shot into the corner to put the Bears in the semifinals.
“It’s a lot of pressure on you definitely, but at the end of the day, I blocked the ball and made my goal,” Valenzuela said of the shootout. “I think taking the shot was probably easier. I’m just glad to come through for my team and that we get to play one more game.”
