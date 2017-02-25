Special father-son Masters moment for Golden Valley’s Mellos

Brady Mello has been saving a spot on his Golden Valley High letterman jacket for a state wrestling patch.
The Cougars 152-pound senior will finally be able to fill the open space after earning his first trip to the CIF State Meet by winning his first two matches and eventually finishing in sixth-place at the Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Meet on Saturday.
Mello clinched the berth by pinning Vista Del Lago’s Noah Johnson with 21 seconds left in what many wrestlers call the blood round. It’s where you either win and advance to state or you’re season is over.
Being a senior, this was Mello’s last opportunity to earn his trip to Bakersfield for the state meet.
Mello’s victory over Johnson led to a special father-son moment as Brady embraced his father, Chopper, who is also the longtime Golden Valley wrestling coach.
“That’s the best hug I’ve ever had in my life,” Brady said. “We’re really close, me and my dad. That was the best feeling in the world to get to share that moment with him and make my dad proud.”
To Brady’s credit, the kid who grew up around the sport, wasn’t nervous despite what was at stake.
“I was actually pretty loose,” Mello said. “I know the end is coming. I just have to embrace that.”
Dad on the other hand, wasn’t as calm.
Chopper also serves as the public address announcer during the section meet and purposely stayed away from the mat during his son’s matches this weekend. He kept tabs on his son’s matches from a far.
That was until the blood round.
“I haven’t been in his corner all weekend because it’s tough when it’s your kid,” Chopper said. “That match I had to be in his corner win or lose. I had to be there to talk to him if things didn’t go his way.”
As the referees hand hit the mat to signal Brady’s victory, Chopper was overcome with emotion. He jumped in the air and paced back and forth with his hands covering his face.
“I’ve been seeing that moment in my head for a long time, especially this week,” Chopper said. “He reached his goal. Brady has wanted to reach the state tournament his whole life. I was emotional for him.
“Brady has been around this sport since he was born. I remember holding him at the state tournament when it was at (University of the Pacific) when he was less than one years old. He’s been running the staging area here at this tournament since he was 7 years old. I really wanted this for him. This was his senior year. This was his last shot.”
The Mellos had plenty of support in his corner.
“Brady is such a great kid and he’s been around the sport so long he had a lot of people cheering for him,” Chopper said. “There were coaches from Pitman, Atwater and Oak Ridge watching. (Buhach Colony coach) Eric Osmer also came over to congratulate us.”
Saturday’s special father-son moment will lead to another one next week. After taking many wrestlers to the state meet during his 25 years of coaching, Chopper will get the opportunity to take his son to compete on California’s biggest stage.
A dream I’m sure they’ve both shared for a long time.
