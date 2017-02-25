Delhi’s Flores, GV’s Wickard fall short in Masters finals

Caydin Wickard can’t help but get better if he keeps going up against the best.
The Golden Valley freshmen reached a postseason tournament finals for the second straight week and for the second consecutive week he was matched up against the No. 1 ranked 106-pound wrestler in the state in Del Oro’s Antonio Lorenzo.
Lorenzo defeated Wickard 11-4 to win the finals at Saturday’s Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Championship at Stockton Arena.
“I could have done better, I should have done better,” said Wickard, who is 51-7 this season. “I’m going to go back in the wrestling room and work on my positions. Next time I’m going to try to control the match.”
Lorenzo came into the finals with a perfect 38-0 record, including a pin of Wickard in last week’s Sac-Joaquin Section Division I-AA championship at Pitman High.
Wickard went the distance in the rematch, but failed to get going offensively against Lorenzo.
“I wanted to score more than I did last time,” Wickard said. “It was hard. He’s a tough person to beat.”
Lorenzo took control of the match early with two first-round takedowns to open up a 4-1 lead. The Del Oro sophomore then extended the lead to 7-1 heading into the third round.
Wickard was able to score on three escapes in the third round, but Lorenzo’s five takedowns in the match gave him a comfortable victory.
Wickard says facing the best wrestler in his division in the state is only going to help prepare him for the state meet next week in Bakersfield.
“It’s going to make me a better person and a better wrestler,” Wickard said. “I was able to open up more things this time. I opened up more angles.”
Delhi senior Jesse Flores also came up just short of becoming the Hawks’ first Masters champion. The Delhi heavyweight lost a 2-1 decision in the finals to Vacaville’s Jake Levengood.
Flores was penalized for stalling in the final minute, which proved to be the difference.
“I’m more disappointed in myself,” Flores said. “He didn’t beat me. I beat myself. I gave up two stalling calls to give up the point. He didn’t take me down. I beat myself.”
Flores opened the scoring with an escape in the second round. Levengood evened the score with an escape early in the third round.
The stall penalty came shortly after. Flores received an earlier stall warning in the second round.
“To be honest, if I’m stalling then he was stalling too,” Flores said. “He was pushing me back and I circled in. What do you want me to do? He wasn’t taking shots.”
Flores was on a mission up until the finals, recording pins in all four of his matches of the tournament.
All Flores can do now is turn his attention to the state meet next weekend in Bakersfield.
“My goal is to make it to the finals,” he said. “Hopefully I’ll get to see (Levengood) again. I won’t make the same mistakes next time.”
In all, seven area wrestlers qualified for the state meet by earning a top-six finish.
Joining Flores and Wickard in Bakersfield next week at Rabobank Arena will be Pacheco’s Anthony Velasquez (fifth place, 132 pounds), Golden Valley’s Brady Mello (sixth, 152), Buhach Colony’s Juan Rosales (sixth, 160), and Hilmar brothers Justin Rentfro (fifth, 170) and Cody Rentfro (fourth, 182).
Veleasquez became the first Panthers boys wrestler to qualify for state in school history. The junior had to work his way through the consolation bracket after losing in the quarterfinals to earn his bid.
“It means a lot,” Velasquez said. “Every kid is kind of watching you because you’re the first to do it. It’s incredible. It was one of the greatest feelings in the world I’ve ever had.”
