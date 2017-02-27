Atwater’s Norton adds national championship to growing résumé

Atwater High junior Connor Norton can add national champion to his ever growing list of accomplishments.
The Falcons aquatics star was a member of the Central Zone Youth 17-and-under water polo team that won a national championship at USA Water Polo’s Olympic Development Program National Championship, which was held in Pleasant and Livermore this past weekend.
The Central Zone defeated Coastal A 8-5 to reach the championship game and then knocked off SoPac A 7-5 in the finals.
Norton won a junior varsity Sac-Joaquin Section championship as a sophomore and then helped lead Atwater to a Central California Conference championship in water polo this past fall.
“It means a lot,” Norton said. “I want to further my athletic career in college. I haven’t decided if it will be in swimming or water polo yet. Winning league was amazing because we worked so hard. Swimming and winning sections was a goal of mine so it was nice to accomplish that.
“This tournament was unbelievable because we were the underdogs. It’s well known that SoPac is the favorite. So it’s amazing to be on a Central Zone team that won.”
The Central Zone team was coached by Buhach Colony coach A.J. Abril.
Norton was selected to the 17-member Central Zone team from 70 players who attended an ODP camp at Merced College.
The team consisted of players from Clovis, Fresno, Bakersfield, Stockton, Granite Bay and others from the Bay Area.
“It’s so much fun playing against that type of competition,” Norton said. “These guys, their whole mind-set is water polo like mine. It’s fun playing at school. There are players who do well, but their mind-set isn’t the same as these guys. These guys all want to go on to play water polo in college. They play water polo year round.”
Norton scored just one goal in the five games during the tournament. He played more of a defensive role and distributor.
“We had a ton of guys who could shoot,” Norton said. “So my focus was more on the defensive end. A lot of the guys were in better water polo shape than me.”
The team had just two practices together for a combined nine hours in the pool before playing in the tournament.
Shawn Jansen: 209-385-2462, @MSSsports
