Merced-area high school sports schedule for Wednesday, March 1, 2017

Boys basketball
Central Section Division V semifinals
7 p.m. – No. 4 Dos Palos at No. 1 California City
Girls soccer
Sac-Joaquin Section Division III semifinals
6:30 p.m. – No. 3 Merced at No. 2 Sierra (Manteca)
Baseball
3:30 p.m. – Liberty Ranch at Atwater
6:30 p.m. – Calaveras at Hilmar
Softball
3:30 p.m. – Hilmar at Gustine, Golden Valley at Mariposa, Ceres at Merced
Boys volleyball
5 p.m. – Futures-North Highlands at Buhach Colony
6:30 p.m. – Hilmar at Weston Ranch
Boys golf
3 p.m. – Davis at Atwater
