High School Sports

February 28, 2017 5:35 PM

Merced-area high school sports schedule for Wednesday, March 1, 2017

Boys basketball

Central Section Division V semifinals

7 p.m. – No. 4 Dos Palos at No. 1 California City

Girls soccer

Sac-Joaquin Section Division III semifinals

6:30 p.m. – No. 3 Merced at No. 2 Sierra (Manteca)

Baseball

3:30 p.m. – Liberty Ranch at Atwater

6:30 p.m. – Calaveras at Hilmar

Softball

3:30 p.m. – Hilmar at Gustine, Golden Valley at Mariposa, Ceres at Merced

Boys volleyball

5 p.m. – Futures-North Highlands at Buhach Colony

6:30 p.m. – Hilmar at Weston Ranch

Boys golf

3 p.m. – Davis at Atwater

