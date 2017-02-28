Golden Valley’s Bertuccio fires no-hitter against Johansen in softball

Golden Valley High School pitcher Marissa Bertuccio tossed a no-hitter to lead the Cougars to a 3-0 softball win over Johansen on Monday.
Bertuccio struck out 14 and only allowed two baserunners. Both were hit by pitches.
Maddy Martinez and Angelica Perez each drove in runs for Golden Valley (2-0).
The Cougars are back in action Wednesday against Mariposa.
Los Banos 10, Merced 4 in Merced – Emily Lonetree went 3 for 5 with two home runs and four RBIs to help the Tigers (1-1) even their record.
Lonetree broke open a 5-3 game open with a three-run homer in the top of the seventh inning.
Kiara Azevedo picked up the win, pitching four innings. Ali Waltman picked up the save by pitching the final three innings. Azevedo also had three hits for the Tigers.
Julianna Perez, Phoebe Arista and Lilly Ramirez all had two hits for the Bears (1-1).
