Le Grand falls short in section final

The Le Grand High boys soccer team felt the section blue banner should be coming home with them.
The second-seeded Bulldogs felt they outplayed top seed Cristo Rey in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VII finals.
They fired more shots. They kept the pressure on the Saints throughout. The Bulldogs just couldn’t finish.
That’s why the final score read 1-0 on the scoreboard at Elk Grove High on Tuesday night.
“It’s one that is going to sting for a while,” said Le Grand coach Aaron Vega, whose team finishes the season 15-6-2. “I think we feel we were the better team. We played with more energy. It was just one of those nights where we couldn’t finish any of our shots. As any soccer fan knows, you can have one of those games.”
It took all of 25 seconds for Le Grand to challenge Cristo Rey goalie Alejandro Mendoza as Bulldogs junior Andres Lua almost made the Saints defenders pay for being too casual with the ball. Lua found himself open for a shot about 25 yards out, but fired it right at Mendoza.
The Bulldogs, who were trying to win their first soccer section title since 2001, had a few more opportunities to score in the first half, including a couple free kicks from Celestino Garcia that just missed.
Meanwhile, the Saints (14-1) first scoring chance didn’t come until the 32nd minute and they cashed in as Chrisitan Rodriguez delivered a cross pass from the left corner. Alex Rodas gathered the pass, controlled the ball, set up his right foot for a shot that found the right corner of the net for a 1-0 lead.
The one-goal deficit forced Le Grand to change it’s approach in the second half in search of an equalizer.
“We like to play with a single striker. It’s what we’ve done all season,” Vega said. “We knew it was going to be tough with them dropping five back. We’ve been down before so we knew we were capable of coming back. We changed to a 4-4-2 to apply more pressure and it worked. It just wasn’t our night.”
Lua had two early opportunities, but was turned away both times by Mendoza. Emilio Zavala also had a chance to tie the game was his shot was stopped by Mendoza, who finished with eight saves.
“It’s frustrating,” Lua said. “We played our game. We weren’t patient enough. We wanted to win so badly. We just forced everything in there. We were desperate for a goal.”
Le Grand goalie Luisnoe Cardenas kept the Bulldogs hopes alive late in the second half when he saved a penalty kick. The Saints were awarded the penalty shot after a hand ball was called in the box.
Cristo Rey’s Nestor Lopez tried to beat Cardenas to the right post, but the Bulldogs sophomore sprawled out and stopped the shot to keep the score 1-0.
The Bulldogs continued to attack, but just couldn’t find the back of the net.
As the final whistle sounded, all Le Grand could do was watch the Saints players celebrate.
“This will be big time motivation for us next year,” Garcia said. “We’re going to come back and win for sure. We just feel bad we couldn’t win for our seniors this year.”
Shawn Jansen: 209-385-2462, @MSSsports
