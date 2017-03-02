Gloves Not Drugs Event featuring ‘Sugar’ Shane Mosley set for Saturday in Livingston

“Sugar” Shane Mosley will be the guest of honor at the fifth annual Gloves Not Drugs Boxing Show at the Livingston High School gym on Saturday.
In the past the event has drawn boxing greats including Evander Holyfield and Sugar Ray Leonard.
Mosley will offer an opening announcement, watch the bouts and then provide fans with a photo opportunity. A VIP experience is also available that will include a private meet and greet.
Tickets can be purchased through the Carlos Vieira Foundation website, www.carlosvieirafoundation.org, or at the new 51FIFTY apparel store, 436 Second St. in Livingston.
The doors will open at 1 p.m. and the competition is scheduled to start at 2 p.m.
The mission of Gloves Not Drugs is to provide at-risk kids in Livingston, Atwater, Delhi and Planada a safe place to go after school and learn about boxing. The program has teamed with the Merced County Sheriff’s Activities League to help keep kids off the streets and teach them discipline, teamwork and sportsmanship.
At the Gloves Not Drugs Boxing Show, participants get to put their talent on display alongside other kids from boxing clubs statewide.
For more information about the Carlos Vieira Foundation, call 209-394-1444 or email info@carlosvieirafoundation.org.
Atwater baseball hosting youth clinic
The Atwater High baseball program will host a youth clinic on March 11 from 9 a.m. to noon. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. The cost is $20.
All campers will receive a shirt and lunch. The camp will be held at Memorial Ballpark in Atwater.
For more information, email Falcons coach Jarrod Pimentel at jpimentel@muhsd.org.
Merced High Hall of Fame Dinner
Merced High will host its Hall of Fame Dinner on March 25 at the Merced County Fairgrounds’ Yosemite Hall.
Seventeen former athletes and coaches will be inducted into the Hall of Fame.
Tickets are $50 and can be purchased online at Brownpaperticket.com/event/2725449 or at the high school’s student body office.
A no-host bar opens at 5 p.m. with the program scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
For more information, call Merced athletic director Paul Hogue at 209-325-1063.
