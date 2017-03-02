Local wrestlers will have to overcome first-time jitters at state meet

Nerves will be at an all-high for the area wrestlers making the trip to Bakersfield for the CIF State Meet. Of the nine area wrestlers competing, eight will be making their first appearance on the biggest stage the state of California has to offer.
Only Delhi senior Jesse Flores has emerged from the tunnel at Rabobank Arena. The Hawks heavyweight finished seventh at last year’s state meet.
The other seven wrestlers will be competing at state for the first time.
“It’s a big arena,” Golden Valley coach Chopper Mello said. “You go in that tunnel and then come out and it’s pretty big. It’s a different deal. I remember when I wrestled and the tournament was at (University of the Pacific). I was pretty calm and collected, but when my name was announced for the first time it was nerve wracking.
“Mental preparation is a big key. I’ll be talking to my two guys about it on the drive up.”
Joining Flores at the state meet will be Golden Valley’s Caydin Wickard (106 pounds) and Brady Mello (152). Hilmar brothers Justin Rentfro (170) and Cody Rentfro (182).
Pacheco’s Anthony Velasquez (132) will be the first Pacheco boys wrestler competing at the state tournament.
The other three making the trip are Buhach Colony’s Juan Rosales (160),, Dos Palos’ Chance Benadum (160) and Chowchilla’s Matt Johnston (285).
The two-day tournament begins today at 9 a.m.
“I know it’s going to be a nervous experience,” Rosales said. “I have to be mentally prepared. My mentality has got to be strong.”
Dealing with a big crowd isn’t easy. Add what’s at stake when you step on the mat and the pressure can be too much to overcome for some wrestlers.
Especially when they haven’t been in that environment.
“It’s a lot different,” Chopper Mello said. “The California state tournament is a big thing. You go out and there are 10 mats out there. Even as a coach, it can be nerve wracking.”
There are no easy routes to reach the second day or the medal stand, but many of the local wrestlers are going to face huge tests early.
Rosales opens against Central Section champion Brandon Martino of Clovis, who is ranked No. 2 in the state.
“I have to give it all I’ve got,” Rosales said. “He’s a Masters champion. I know he’s going to be good.”
Cody Rentfro will open up against Fremont’s Taniela Feliciano-Takafua in the first round. A win would likely set up a match against Buchanan’s Anthony Montalvo, who is ranked No. 1 in the state.
Brady Mello may have the toughest draw with a possible first-round match against Poway’s Quentin Hovis, who is ranked No. 1 in the nation at 152 pounds by Intermat. Hovis won three state championships in Arizona before transferring to Poway for his senior year.
Six of the area wrestlers are seniors. Which means Velasquez (junior), Justin Rentfro (sophomore) and Wickard (freshman) have an opportunity to gain valuable experience for a possible return trip to the state tournament next year.
“It’s huge,” Chopper Mello said. “(Wickard) has three more years. If he can get on the medal stand – and that’s a very high possibility because he’s ranked 10th in the state. He’s beaten some of the guys ranked ahead of him. If he can get a medal it would be huge for what he wants to accomplish. That kid wants to become a state champion.”
Shawn Jansen: 209-385-2462, @MSSsports
Local State Qualifiers
106 – Caydin Wickard, Golden Valley
132 – Anthony Velasquez, Pacheco
152 – Brady Mello, Golden Valley
160 – Juan Rosales, Buhach Colony
160 – Chance Benadum, Dos Palos
170 – Justin Rentfro, Hilmar
182 – Cody Rentfro, Hilmar
285 – Jesse Flores, Delhi
285 – Matthew Johnston, Chowchilla
