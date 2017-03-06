Bertuccio shines against Los Banos as GV softball remains unbeaten

Golden Valley sophomore Marissa Bertuccio has started the season strong in the circle.
The Cougars right-hander already had a no-hitter against Johansen and an 18-strikeout performance against Sunnyside and that was just last week alone.
Bertuccio turned in another solid performance on Monday, limiting Los Banos to just three hits and one run as the Cougars improved to 5-0 on the season with a 7-1 win over the Tigers at Los Banos High.
“I threw my rise ball a lot,” said Bertuccio, who has aided by 10 outs through the air. “They were hitting a lot of pop ups that were easy outs for my teammates.”
Out of the 10 fly outs, eight of them didn’t leave the infield as the Tigers (3-2) struggled to put solid contact on Bertuccio’s pitches.
“Our body mechanics fell a part today,” said Los Banos coach Mike Greenwood. “We couldn’t lay off her rise ball. We kept swinging at pitches above our hands. We didn’t make the adjustments we needed.”
Bertuccio also did the heavy lifting for the Golden Valley offense, going 4-for-4 with a double, triple and three RBIs.
The Cougars hitters quickly adjusted to the Tigers pitchers, who tried to attack the outside corner.
Maddie Martinez drew a one-out walk against Los Banos starter Kiara Azevedo and then Bertuccio followed with a run-scoring trible to right field to give the Cougars a 1-0 lead.
Golden Valley exploded for three more runs in the third against Azevedo as Siyra Munoz, Martinez and Bertuccio connected on three consecutive hits. Martinez doubled to right to score Munoz. Bertuccio then followed with a single to score Martinez and Bertuccio eventually came around to score on a Los Banos error.
Bertuccio later added a two-run single up the middle off of Los Banos reliever Ali Waltman in the fifth inning and then doubled off the fence in right in the seventh.
“I tried to go the other way today because I knew they were going to pitch me outside,” Bertuccio said. “We’ve been practicing that.”
Bertuccio didn’t have to overpower Los Banos hitters to get outs. She didn’t have to rack up a bunch of strikeouts. She used her defense.
“So far, her control has been a lot better than last year,” said Golden Valley coach Ross Cruickshanks. She’s matured. She trusts her catcher (Vanessa Saltos) even though she is just a freshmen. They’ve played together before.”
The top of the Cougars order did the bulk of the damage as Munoz, Martinez and Bertuccio combined for six of GV’s eight hits and five of the seven runs scored, including three by Martinez.
Bertuccio finished strong, retiring 15 of the final 17 batters she faced.
One of the few bright spots for the Tigers was leadoff hitter Emily Lonetree, who hit a home run off the foul pole in left field in the sixth inning.
It’s Lonetree’s fourth home run in the last three games.
“I started catching up to her fastball,” said Lonetree, who came out to softball late after playing basketball and hadn’t swung a softball bat before this season since the Tigers were knocked out of the playoffs last spring. “I seen she was pitching me inside. Then she left one right down the middle. I just took a swing and made contact.”
Up next for both teams will be a tournament at Rainbow Fields.
At 5-0, the Cougars are off to their best start in years. Golden Valley didn’t pick up its fifth win last year until April 8.
“I was glad we played a tougher team (in Los Banos),” Cruickshanks said. “We still have a ways to go. We’re a young team. We’re aggressive. Hopefully we can keep that up. We’re still a work in progress. I’m happy with where we’re at but we still have work to do.”
