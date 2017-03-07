Notebook: Merced’s Pazin named CCC MVP

To the victor go the spoils.
After leading the Merced High boys basketball team to a Central California Conference championship, Bears senior Jared Pazin edged out Golden Valley’s Cyrus Allen and Atwater’s Reggie Ricks for the conference MVP award.
“Reggie is a great player and Cyrus is a great player,” said Bears coach Hector Nava, who was also named the CCC Coach of the Year. “The thing about Jared is he made critical shots for us. He made critical decisions on the court that made him the MVP. Our record speaks for itself.”
The Bears finished 11-1 in the CCC, which was three games ahead of second-place Golden Valley and El Capitan.
Pazin was a big reason why, as the senior guard averaged 19.5 points per game.
“He was our everything,” Nava said. “We knew he was a great shooter, but I told him if he wants to become a great player then he has to become a great dribbler and great at penetrating. He has a great point guard vision. He just worked hard every day on his dribbling, ball-handling and he became great at penetrating for us.”
Allen and Ricks were both named to the all-CCC first team. They were joined by Merced’s Jeremy Redwine, El Capitan’s Jamse Sellers, Turlock’s Mustafa Johnson, Golden Valley’s Silvestre Llamas and Pitman’s Dominick Von waaden.
The second team was comprised of Mark Sellers (El Capitan), Angel Serena (El Capitan), Isaiah Hill (Atwater), Isaiah Marable (Pitman) Isaac Cropper (Golden Valley), Isaiah Aguirre (Merced) and Dhameer Warren (Merced).
Atwater’s Ashton Jantz, Merced’s Xavier Stewart, Turlock’s Arik Bains and Cameron Sherwood, El Capitan’s Markus McCutchen, Buhach Colony’s Jeremy Sicarios and Skyler Coffey, Golden Valley’s Etrell Bowers and Pitman’s Kamio Borja all received honorable mention.
All-CCC Girls Basketball
After leading the Atwater girls basketball team to the playoffs, seniors Jasmine Xiong and Alondra Ponce were both named to the all-CCC first team.
Turlock sophomore Jadon Williams was named the conference MVP by the CCC coaches.
Joining Xiong and Ponce on the first team were Pitman’s Kaylin Randhawa and Andrea Selkow, Golden Valley’s Abbee Croninger, Turlock’s Shae Glasgow-Williams and Sarah Musselman and Merced’s Raelynn Blackwell.
Earning second-team honors were Kelsey Valencia (Atwater), Delia Moore (Golden Valley), Amaya Ervin (Merced), Cerah Moren (Pitman), Jada Washington (Turlock), Hope Salsig (Turlock) and Dianna Lopez (El Capitan).
Local players receiving honorable mention include Atwater’s Lexi Valencia and Eileen Martinez, Buhach Colony’s Krista Fregoso and Vanessa Lopez, El Capitan Daisy Arroyo and Alex Serena , Golden Valley’s Kat Tern and Kayla Commons and Merced’s Donya Pierce and Kiara Graves.
Mariposa girls open NorCal Regional Playoffs tonight
The Mariposa girls basketball team was the only local team to qualify for the state regional playoffs. The Grizzlies (25-4) reached the semifinals of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division V playoffs before bowing out to eventual section champions Argonaut 43-35.
The 11th-seeded Grizzlies will open the NorCal playoffs on Wednesday night against No. 6 San Joaquin Memorial (23-8) at 6 p.m.
Shawn Jansen: 209-385-2462, @MSSsports
Comments