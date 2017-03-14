Golden Valley boys volleyball continues strong start

Golden Valley High School has been running an after-school volleyball program since 2012. There were seniors last year who went through the program and graduated, who never got an opportunity to play competitively in high school.
They had to watch as the Western Athletic Conference blazed the trail in the Southern half of the Sac-Joaquin Section and added boys volleyball last year, giving players from El Capitan, Livingston, Stone Ridge Christian, Pacheco and Los Banos the chance to play.
“Our guys were so jealous El Cap got a team,” said Golden Valley coach Scott Livesay. “We just had to tell them they were in a different league. Our school will have a team next year.”
The after-school program has helped Golden Valley hit the ground running in its first season. The Cougars improved to 15-4 overall and 2-0 in the Central California Conference with a 26-24, 25-14, 25-18 win over Merced at Merced High on Tuesday evening.
“We have six guys who play in the park every day,” Livesay said. “We recruited some tall players, who have picked up the game really quick. Then it helps that my little brother is on the team.”
Sophomore Bryan Livesay led the Cougars on Tuesday with 16 kills, two blocks and seven digs.
Livesay jumped up to third in the nation in total kills with 176. It helps Livesay that Golden Valley has already played 19 matches and roughly 10 more sets than the other players near the top of the kills list.
Bryan’s success isn’t a fluke. He comes from a volleyball family.
His older sister, Ashley, is helping coach the boys team after starring for the Golden Valley girls during her high school career at GV. Scott played volleyball at UC Merced and father, Steve, has helped coach at Golden Valley high for years.
“It was fun for me growing up,” Bryan said. “I was always at their games. I was always in the gym. I’ve been playing volleyball every since I can remember. Every since I could pick up a ball.”
It shows when he’s on the court. He has that knack to know when to go for the big swing or where to place the ball to find the hole in the defense.
As for everyone else on the court, it’s easy to tell they’re enjoying their time on the court.
The sport is only going to grow.
Golden Valley players were cheering for each other after big hits in warm-ups.
“I have a few guys I play just to go out there and yell during the game,” Scott Livesay said. “They help get everybody energized. We play a lot better when our guys are fired up.”
Jim Chang added 12 kills and seven digs for the Cougars and Honun Thao orchestrated the offense with 33 assists.
Merced made the match very competitive.
The Bears have some big hitters with Tristan Vang (nine kills), Toulue Herr (eight kills) and Esteban Madrigal (seven kills) leading the way. Merced hung with the Cougars, but eventually gave up scoring runs late in the game that allowed GV to pull away for the win.
“This a young team and they get excited,” said Bears coach Joel Garcia, whose team dropped to 4-4 and 1-1. “Some times too excited. We’ve got Tristan outside and Esteban and Toulue in the middle. When they’re on we’re pretty good.”
Garcia sees the sport growing as more kids get interested.
“This is fantastic,” he said. “I wish this was around in the (1990s) when I was here. We would have had a pretty good team. We had some good players. It’s great that the Merced and Atwater schools are doing this. We had to do some recruiting to get players. I think volleyball is still thought of as a female sport, but I think it’s drawing interest. Some of our basketball kids have come out to watch games. Volleyball is here for the boys. I think it’s exciting.”
