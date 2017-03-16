No looking back now, Gauchos take CCC opener against Golden Valley

1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits Pause

1:14 Activists protest Border Patrol presence at Fresno State career fair

2:01 'Beauty and the Beast' (Official trailer)

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

0:12 Body recovered from Highland, IL, lake

1:42 University of California, Merced 2020 project

0:32 Baby pulled from car that went into lake

0:51 Children fleeing fatal fire, reflection of flames, caught on surveillance video

0:36 Naika Venant's mother: I have to bury my baby