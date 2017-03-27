El Capitan baseball opens CCC play with win over Golden Valley

The El Capitan High baseball team isn’t going to stand around and wait for a big hit. It’s not the Gauchos style. They’re going to force the action.
The Gauchos are going to play small ball when needed, put runners in motion and do what ever they can to put pressure on the defense.
Their style was on display in their Central California Conference opener on Monday afternoon, as they stole four bases, used hit-and-runs and situational hitting to score in each of the first four innings on their way to a 6-2 win over Golden Valley at Doug Fister Field.
“We try to be aggressive on the bases,” said El Capitan coach Aaron Ruiz, whose team improved to 7-4 overall. “We don’t have home run hitters so we do everything we can to score runs.”
The threat of running can be just effective as running.
The Gauchos had Golden Valley starter C.J. Soza and the Cougars coaches concerned about the running game. It showed with the pickoff attempts and pitchouts.
After each team scored a run in the first inning, El Capitan used a hit-and-run to help set up runners at the corners with out out in the second inning. Brendon Kemps then hit a ground ball to third to drive in Elijah Reid to give the Gauchos a 2-1 lead.
Braiden Ward was a thorn in the Cougars’ paw all game.
The El Capitan leadoff hitter went 3-for-4 with two stolen bases and a run scored.
He led off the third inning with a bunt single and stole second and eventually came around to score on a ground out by Sai Davuluri to extend the lead to 3-1.
Ward later singled and drew an errant pickoff throw in the fourth inning.
“It’s tough when they are getting a run an inning,” said Golden Valley coach Scott Solis, whose team dropped to 4-7. “I thought we played pretty good. They just did a good job of getting guys across. They got the key hits when they needed it.”
The Gauchos who came up one win shy of a Sac-Joaquin Section championship last season, struggled out of the gate this season.
With three straight wins, El Capitan appears to have righted the ship.
“Early on in the preseason it didn’t go well for us,” Ward said. “Our last game (against Edison) we started hitting. That carried over into this game.”
Every starter either reached base or drove in a run. Kemps finished with two hits and two RBIs.
Pete Minor had two hits for Golden Valley.
Right-hander Mark Sellers rebounded after giving up two runs early to the Cougars and finished strong. Sellers went six innings, giving up five hits and striking out five.
“Mark did really good,” Ward said. “Early on he got hit and that hasn’t happened to him yet this year. But he battled early and then showed his good stuff in the later innings.”
The two teams will play again on Wednesday at El Capitan at 4 p.m.
Pitman 14, Atwater 1 in Atwater – Gerry Ramos collected three hits, including two doubles and knocked in three runs to help the Pride rout the Falcons. Tyler Stout and Mac Cabero each added two hits for Pitman.
Softball
El Capitan 2, Merced 1 in Merced – Cassie Gasper struck out six as she recorded her third no-hitter this spring for the Gauchos (2-1 CCC). El Capitan took advantage of Merced’s errors on defense. Brooklyn Helton reached on an error and scored on an Ariana Valenzuela single in the second inning. Taylor Mendoza reached on an error and scored on a Chloe Cardenas single in the sixth inning to extend the Gauchos lead to 2-0.
