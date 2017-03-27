Merced baseball finds a way in extra-inning over Buhach Colony

Justin Parle said he liked his team’s body language.
Despite the seemingly constant pressure that the Buhach Colony baseball applied in four of the last five innings, the Merced coach took a cue from his squad and stayed relaxed in the face of some high-stress innings on Monday night.
That composure was rewarded in the top of the ninth as Luis Canela scored on a wild pitch. The run proved the difference as the Bears opened league play with a 3-2 road win over the Thunder.
“Honestly, there were so many of those tight innings early, that by the end it just felt normal,” Parle said. “Honestly, I felt relaxed and I had confidence in my guys that they’d find a way to come through.
“Some of these guys have been struggling a little bit and when you’re due, you’re due. Some guys came through with some clutch plays and I’m just proud of the way they fought.”
There was no shortage of fight in either team as Merced (4-3, 1-0 Central California Conference) put runners in scoring position in six of the nine innings. Buhach (4-3-1, 0-1 CCC) countered with runners in scoring position in seven of the nine frames. It was the big hit that proved elusive.
Merced jumped out to a 2-0 lead thanks to some initial control issues from Thunder starter Alex Kendrick. He gave up back-to-back, one-out walks and then yielded a run-scoring single to Tanner Pellissier after falling behind in the count. Timothy Zaragoza followed with a single to load the bases and Thomas Flores made it 2-0 with an RBI ground out to first.
BC began chipping away at the lead in the bottom of the second inning as a walk and RJ Garcia double put runners on second and third with no outs. Roman Gurr cut the lead in half with an RBI grounder to short, but Merced starter Cole Huie stopped the damage there. He got back-to-back pop ups to end the inning and held the Thunder 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position in his six complete innings.
Kendrick was equally sharp after the tough first inning, limiting the Bears to two hits and striking out eight in the next five innings to prevent them from expanding the lead.
His team took advantage, tying up the game in the bottom of the fourth. A Mike Casso lead-off single and Christian Witt walk quickly put the Thunder in business. Huie countered with a double play and might have gotten out of the inning unscathed, but a wild pitch brought Casso home to tie it.
“We had out opportunities,” Buhach Colony coach Greg Wakefield said. “We didn’t come out and play very well the first couple innings, but we put that behind us and fought back into it. I thought we played a pretty good game after that.
“We executed to put ourselves in position to go in front a number of times, but never got the timely hit today.”
Merced thought it had gone ahead in the eighth, capitalizing on Buhach’s only two defensive miscues in the game. A two-base throwing error put Clayton Hall on second to open the inning. Casso answered with consecutive strikeouts. He appeared out of the jam with a ground ball to third, but the throw to first sailed high and struck the fence near the Thunder dugout.
Second baseman Seth Reyes backed up the play and quickly fired home to gun down Hall at the plate. There was no such reprieve for the Thunder in the ninth.
Rene Pantoja opened the inning with a single and pinch runner Canela moved into scoring position on a sacrifice bunt. Ryan Dancey drilled a single to left, but third base coach Rollo Adams had to hold Canela at third because it was hit too hard. It worked out OK for the Bears as Canela sprinted home on a wild pitch a few pitches later.
A Merced error allowed the Thunder to get the tying run aboard in the bottom of the ninth, but with two on and two out relief pitcher Garrett Stappenbeck got a ground ball to short to end it.
“This is a big win, because as a team we needed it to just get us going,” Pantoja said. “It’s only one game. There’s still a lot of league to play, but it’s definitely a confidence boost.”
Sean Lynch: 209-385-2476, @MSSsports
Comments