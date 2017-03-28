El Capitan cheerleaders win national championship

It’s not often we acknowledge cheerleading in the sports section. We have our hands full just trying to keep up with all the sports and games going on at this time of year.
However, the El Capitan High cheerleading team accomplished something special this past weekend.
The Gauchos took home the United Spirit Association National championship at the Anaheim Convention Center on Sunday, unseating three-time champs Tahquitz High from Hemet.
“It means a lot,” said El Capitan coach Jacqueline Cooksey. “We knew it would not be easy. The team that had been winning was had an established program the last 12 years. Their staff has coached college cheerleading. This is something we have been working on all year.”
The Gauchos won the Large Varsity Co-ed Advanced Non-Tumbling Division.
It started with a strong performance in the preliminary round on Friday night to advance as one of the final four teams to Sunday’s finals. El Capitan turned in another stellar routine in the finals to post a score of 93.5. Tahquitz finished second with 92.
“We’ve been working for this – some of the girls for four years and some like me for three years,” said senior Harrison Emery. “We’re talking thousands upon thousands of hours of practice. All the blood, sweat, tears, injuries. It couldn’t have meant more to us. Everyone just went crazy.”
The victory was even more sweet for this group because they’ve come so close the last two years with second-place finishes in 2015 and 2016. The Gauchos lost by .02 and .06 the last two years, respectively.
“We pushed it our team to the limit this year to see what we can and can’t do,” Cooksey said. “We put pressure on our boys and our fliers with our stunts.”
Cooksey had 31 members on the team and a large group of seniors who have been with her the last three years. It’s special for her to see seniors like Brianna Smith, Maya Davis, Cassandra Aguilar, Alexis Zaragoza, Emery, Roman Sandoval, Jesus Delgado, Chaliyss Evans, Alayan Tyson, Vianna Miramontes and Haylee Orozco go out as national champions.
The Gauchos all were named grand champions at the Northern Winter Classic at The University of the Pacific in December. El Capitan qualified for the USA Nationals at a regional qualifier at Deer Valley High earlier this year.
“There was so many tears of joy,” Cooksey said. “It was crazy. We didn’t know how to celebrate. It had never happened before.”
Heart screenings at Hilmar High
Hilmar High is hosting the Coach Franky Silveira Teen Heart Screening Event on Sunday, April 9 at Hilmar High from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
The screenings are offered free of charge to kids ages 12 to 25 years old thanks to sponsors.
The screenings will take 60-90 minutes and include a healthy history questionnaire, an EKG test, and if warranted an echocardiogram. The screening is non-invasive. There are no needles or x-ray exposure.
There are already 440 kids registered. All kids must be registered in advance and bring their completed Health History form to the event. You can register and find forms at viaheartproject.org/screenings/. Registration is open until April 7 and is limited to the first 750 kids.
For more info, call (800) 284-0125 or email screening@viaheartproject.org.
