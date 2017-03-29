Merced-area high school sports schedule for Thursday, March 30, 2017

Boys tennis
3 p.m. – Turlock at Atwater, El Capitan at Golden Valley, Merced at Pitman
Boys volleyball
5 p.m. – Buhach Colony at Atwater, Merced at Golden Valley
Swimming
3 p.m. – Atwater at Golden Valley
3:30 p.m. – Livingston at Ceres, Central Valley at Pacheco
Boys golf
TBA – Los Banos at WAC Mid-season Tournament (Patterson)
1 p.m. – Turlock at Golden Valley, El Capitan at Merced, Buhach Colony at Pitman
Softball
4 p.m. – Pitman at Atwater, Turlock at Merced, Madera South at Golden Valley
Baseball
4 p.m. – Los Banos at Ceres, Livingston at Central Valley, Le Grand at Ripon Christian
