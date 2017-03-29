High School Sports

March 29, 2017 6:09 PM

Merced-area high school sports schedule for Thursday, March 30, 2017

Boys tennis

3 p.m. – Turlock at Atwater, El Capitan at Golden Valley, Merced at Pitman

Boys volleyball

5 p.m. – Buhach Colony at Atwater, Merced at Golden Valley

Swimming

3 p.m. – Atwater at Golden Valley

3:30 p.m. – Livingston at Ceres, Central Valley at Pacheco

Boys golf

TBA – Los Banos at WAC Mid-season Tournament (Patterson)

1 p.m. – Turlock at Golden Valley, El Capitan at Merced, Buhach Colony at Pitman

Softball

4 p.m. – Pitman at Atwater, Turlock at Merced, Madera South at Golden Valley

Baseball

4 p.m. – Los Banos at Ceres, Livingston at Central Valley, Le Grand at Ripon Christian

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

View more video

Sports Videos